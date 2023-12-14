Livermore Valley Opera benefit concert to take place in new year

"We thought we'd try something a bit different from our usual biennial Ruby Hill dinner and auction," LVO artistic director Erie Mills told the Weekly. "I had seen them perform in Branson, Mo., and I met them through their music director Craig Bohmler."

Proceeds from the gala will go toward LVO's mission of providing quality, live opera to local audiences. The benefit gala will be held on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore.

The 3 Redneck Tenors have been captivating audiences since 2006 with their classically trained vocals and striking comedy. The trio's unique mix of musical and stand-up talents is exactly why the Livermore Valley Opera chose them as the featured artist for its benefit concert in February.

The benefit event comes before the organization's first show of 2024, "The Magic Flute", which will be staged in March.

"(At the VIP reception) attendees can kick off their evening by indulging in tasty down-home favorites, sipping some rustic libations and entering to win some fantastic raffle prizes," she added.

"With this new format of holding a benefit concert at the Bankhead Theater, we also have the ability to host a pre-event VIP guest reception two hours prior to the show at 5 p.m.," LVO spokesperson Leslie Silberman said.

"There is something for everyone in this show. If you love standard operatic literature, you will certainly hear it well sung. If you like musical theater, you will hear that, too. If you don't like opera at all or you don't think you do, you will laugh your head off," Mills said. "A good time is had by all. When they say, 'down home laughs with big city music,' they mean it."

LVO describes the group as "three singing songbirds of the trailer park" as they promise big laughs and surprises to audience members. The classically trained opera vocalists add a mix of stand-up comedy to their set.

"Matt Lord is trying to help opera companies with fundraising, and he offered their services at a reduced rate. We were thrilled and now here we are," Mills said.

The group features Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and now Lord's 23-year-old daughter, Grace Lord. The original lineup of the 3 Redneck Tenors competed on "America's Got Talent" in 2007.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Livermore Valley Opera benefit concert to take place in new year

Singing comedy group 3 Redneck Tenors booked as featured artist for Bankhead show