Pleasanton Art League's best on display in Harrington Gallery

Memorable creations by local artists will fill the Harrington Gallery this autumn as the Pleasanton Art League Fall Members' Show returns to the Firehouse Arts Center.

The annual PAL exhibition formally debuts this Saturday (Nov. 4), including an opening reception and awards ceremony from 1-3 p.m., and continues in the downtown Pleasanton gallery through Dec. 16.

"Featuring approximately 85 works of all mediums, this yearly group exhibition will showcase the diverse and talented work of PAL's members," league officials said. "Awards will be judged by watercolor artist, Jeannie Vodden. She is known for her floral works, still-life paintings, portraits and graphite drawings."

The awards, to be handed out by Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, are set to include one Best of Show, two Merit Awards and four Honorable Mentions, according to PAL.

Throughout the exhibit's run, PAL members will also present art demonstrations on select Saturdays in which the local artists will show and explain their creative process.