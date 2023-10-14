Arts

'Conversation Banners for Youth Engagement'

Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council unveils student-painted works at Firehouse ceremony

by Christian Trujano / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 14, 2023, 3:08 pm 0
Updated: Mon, Oct 16, 2023, 3:57 pm
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Be the change you wish to see.
Becoming a member is a powerful way to create change and leave your mark in the local news landscape. Join today at a special price.

The Pleasanton Unified School District Estrella del Pueblo Mariachi Orchestra poses with the banner that they painted at the Sept. 30 banner display event. (Photo courtesy of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council)

More than 250 Pleasanton students recently participated in a banner-making project curated by the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council in order to help the kids and teens regain a sense of community after the pandemic years' impact on their mental health.

Tri-Valley artist Thomasin Dewhurst helps fourth grade students at Alisal Elementary School paint a land acknowledgment banner. (Photo courtesy of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council)

The five artworks, which were dubbed the "Conversation Banners for Youth Engagement", were unveiled to the public on Sept. 30 at the Firehouse Arts Center where members of the community, city officials and youth who helped paint the banners all gathered to admire the students' hard work of the past year.

"The students consistently expressed that they were very happy with this project. It was very positive," Kelly Cousins, president of the PCAC, told the Weekly. "The kids also expressed support for one another's work and ideas ... they felt like they made new friends."

In July 2022, PCAC submitted a grant request to the city's Community Grant Program Civic Arts Category for just over $6,000 to help fund the project after seeing the success of a similar project in Livermore, according to PCAC grant writer Jan Coleman-Knight.

Coleman-Knight told the Weekly that the project's goal was to look at engaging with students through creating these banners and see how "that could be really important in terms of helping the youth in Pleasanton who significantly had suffered under isolation and the pandemic."

Double your Support!

It's our Fall membership drive. Your change helps support local journalism. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join Now!

"What we really tried to do was contact different youth groups and engage them in collaboration and cooperation, and offer them a positive expression and a creative process and as a result, increase the communication among these groups," Coleman-Knight said.

The unique five-foot-by-three-foot banners were hand-sown by local Tri-Valley artist Thomasin Dewhurst who was hired by the PCAC to not only create the canvases, but also to help the different elementary, middle and high school students address mental health issues indirectly through art.

Thomasin Dewhurst speaks to the audience at the Firehouse Arts Center on Sept. 30 about her experience working with the students and helping them create these different banners. (Photo courtesy of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council)

"I am very supportive of mental health, but using the actual words, I find, brings with it some stigma and distress," Dewhurst told the Weekly.

That's why she said she had aimed to create a "feeling of the wonderful natural ability of the young people," by having the students create the banners so that they could enter a nurturing and collaborative space of their own.

"The students demonstrated that they are very able to help themselves and each other to reach a state of self-confidence, joy and hope," Dewhurst said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

She did that by spending time at different schools like Village High School, Hart Middle School and Alisal Elementary School -- just to name a few -- both during and after school hours to work with the kids.

Four of the banners were funded through the grant while the fifth one, which the theme of the banner was about mental wellness, was funded out-of-pocket by the PCAC.

Dewhurst helps Hart Middle School students paint a banner dedicated to mental wellness. (Photo courtesy of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council)

The other banners touched on themes such as holding space, indigenous land acknowledgement and environmental awareness. There was even one that the Pleasanton Unified School District Mariachi Orchestra, Estrella de Pueblo had painted, which Cousins said was special because of the student who said that it was beautiful to see the colors of their culture on something that they helped curate.

"The process itself was great," Cousins said. "We were happy about how enthusiastic the kids were about the process and they learned something about art, too."

"It wasn't just simply how to paint a banner and use all the colors and all that sort of thing," she added. "It was engaging in the whole process. That was very rewarding for us."

One example of that high level of engagement was when Coleman-Knight went to Alisal with Dewhurst to teach them about the Ohlone tribe and other Native American communities while the students broke off into groups to help paint the land acknowledgment banner.

"The fourth-grade students at Alisal engaged in a conversation with Ms. Jan Coleman-Knight and artist Ms. Thomasin Dewhurst about the plants, animals, tools and people indigenous to Pleasanton," Alisal vice principal Julie Berglin told the Weekly. "Dewhurst shared the design concept to the students who added their individual contributions to the banner by coloring items represented within the unique design. Students loved the process and were especially proud of their artistic contribution to the banner project."

Pleasanton City Councilmember Valerie Arkin, who spoke during the Sept. 30 event where all the banners were displayed, told the Weekly that as a person who has always supported the arts and as a former PUSD board trustee, she really like the idea of addressing kids' mental health issues through projects like these.

Pleasanton Councilmember Valerie Arkin talks to the audience during the Sept. 30 event about the importance of art and how it helps address issues of mental health. (Photo courtesy of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council)

"There is research out there that participating in art, having kids express feelings with art ... it really does help the mental health of students and how they can help cope with their feelings," Arkin said.

"It's also been shown that kids can bounce back from adversity easier when they have that outlet," she added. "It does a lot of great things to help our students' social, emotional health and that's probably one of the reasons I've always been in favor of the arts in our schools and supporting that in our whole entire community."

According to Cousins and Coleman-Knight, the banners are being considered as "temporary art pieces" and said that they will continue to be displayed around the community at events like the last weekend's Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Alviso Adobe Community Park on Oct. 7 and the upcoming Native American Heritage Month celebration on Nov. 18, also at the Alviso Adobe.

A front row seat to local high school sports.

Check out our new newsletter, the Playbook.

Christian Trujano
 
Christian Trujano, a Bay Area native and San Jose State alum, joined Embarcadero Media in May 2022 following his graduation. He is an award-winning student journalist who has covered stories in San Jose ranging from crime to higher education. Read more >>

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important covid news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

'Conversation Banners for Youth Engagement'

Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council unveils student-painted works at Firehouse ceremony

by Christian Trujano / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 14, 2023, 3:08 pm
Updated: Mon, Oct 16, 2023, 3:57 pm

More than 250 Pleasanton students recently participated in a banner-making project curated by the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council in order to help the kids and teens regain a sense of community after the pandemic years' impact on their mental health.

The five artworks, which were dubbed the "Conversation Banners for Youth Engagement", were unveiled to the public on Sept. 30 at the Firehouse Arts Center where members of the community, city officials and youth who helped paint the banners all gathered to admire the students' hard work of the past year.

"The students consistently expressed that they were very happy with this project. It was very positive," Kelly Cousins, president of the PCAC, told the Weekly. "The kids also expressed support for one another's work and ideas ... they felt like they made new friends."

In July 2022, PCAC submitted a grant request to the city's Community Grant Program Civic Arts Category for just over $6,000 to help fund the project after seeing the success of a similar project in Livermore, according to PCAC grant writer Jan Coleman-Knight.

Coleman-Knight told the Weekly that the project's goal was to look at engaging with students through creating these banners and see how "that could be really important in terms of helping the youth in Pleasanton who significantly had suffered under isolation and the pandemic."

"What we really tried to do was contact different youth groups and engage them in collaboration and cooperation, and offer them a positive expression and a creative process and as a result, increase the communication among these groups," Coleman-Knight said.

The unique five-foot-by-three-foot banners were hand-sown by local Tri-Valley artist Thomasin Dewhurst who was hired by the PCAC to not only create the canvases, but also to help the different elementary, middle and high school students address mental health issues indirectly through art.

"I am very supportive of mental health, but using the actual words, I find, brings with it some stigma and distress," Dewhurst told the Weekly.

That's why she said she had aimed to create a "feeling of the wonderful natural ability of the young people," by having the students create the banners so that they could enter a nurturing and collaborative space of their own.

"The students demonstrated that they are very able to help themselves and each other to reach a state of self-confidence, joy and hope," Dewhurst said.

She did that by spending time at different schools like Village High School, Hart Middle School and Alisal Elementary School -- just to name a few -- both during and after school hours to work with the kids.

Four of the banners were funded through the grant while the fifth one, which the theme of the banner was about mental wellness, was funded out-of-pocket by the PCAC.

The other banners touched on themes such as holding space, indigenous land acknowledgement and environmental awareness. There was even one that the Pleasanton Unified School District Mariachi Orchestra, Estrella de Pueblo had painted, which Cousins said was special because of the student who said that it was beautiful to see the colors of their culture on something that they helped curate.

"The process itself was great," Cousins said. "We were happy about how enthusiastic the kids were about the process and they learned something about art, too."

"It wasn't just simply how to paint a banner and use all the colors and all that sort of thing," she added. "It was engaging in the whole process. That was very rewarding for us."

One example of that high level of engagement was when Coleman-Knight went to Alisal with Dewhurst to teach them about the Ohlone tribe and other Native American communities while the students broke off into groups to help paint the land acknowledgment banner.

"The fourth-grade students at Alisal engaged in a conversation with Ms. Jan Coleman-Knight and artist Ms. Thomasin Dewhurst about the plants, animals, tools and people indigenous to Pleasanton," Alisal vice principal Julie Berglin told the Weekly. "Dewhurst shared the design concept to the students who added their individual contributions to the banner by coloring items represented within the unique design. Students loved the process and were especially proud of their artistic contribution to the banner project."

Pleasanton City Councilmember Valerie Arkin, who spoke during the Sept. 30 event where all the banners were displayed, told the Weekly that as a person who has always supported the arts and as a former PUSD board trustee, she really like the idea of addressing kids' mental health issues through projects like these.

"There is research out there that participating in art, having kids express feelings with art ... it really does help the mental health of students and how they can help cope with their feelings," Arkin said.

"It's also been shown that kids can bounce back from adversity easier when they have that outlet," she added. "It does a lot of great things to help our students' social, emotional health and that's probably one of the reasons I've always been in favor of the arts in our schools and supporting that in our whole entire community."

According to Cousins and Coleman-Knight, the banners are being considered as "temporary art pieces" and said that they will continue to be displayed around the community at events like the last weekend's Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Alviso Adobe Community Park on Oct. 7 and the upcoming Native American Heritage Month celebration on Nov. 18, also at the Alviso Adobe.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.