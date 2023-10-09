Stage set for 'Fall at the Firehouse'

Comedy, magic and -- of course -- music are on tap at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton during the coming weeks.

In spotlighting the "Fall at the Firehouse" series lineup, which includes a Grammy Award winner and multiple nominees, Pleasanton city officials said the five upcoming shows at the downtown theater feature artists who "represent a diverse range of talent and each bring a unique flair."

Kicking off the performances will be comedian Kellen Erskine, who is known for his appearances on Comedy Central, "Conan", "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "America's Got Talent" and the Amazon series "Inside Jokes".

Erskine's show, which is best suited for attendees 18 years old and up, is set for this Friday (Oct. 13) at 8 p.m.

Two days later, Andy Amyx will mix comedy and magic in an afternoon show fit for the whole family.