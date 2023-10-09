Arts

Stage set for 'Fall at the Firehouse'

Mix of entertainment on the schedule at downtown Pleasanton theater

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 9, 2023, 4:03 pm
Comedian Kellen Erskine is performing in downtown Pleasanton on Friday the 13th this month. (Photo courtesy Firehouse Arts)

Comedy, magic and -- of course -- music are on tap at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton during the coming weeks.

In spotlighting the "Fall at the Firehouse" series lineup, which includes a Grammy Award winner and multiple nominees, Pleasanton city officials said the five upcoming shows at the downtown theater feature artists who "represent a diverse range of talent and each bring a unique flair."

Kicking off the performances will be comedian Kellen Erskine, who is known for his appearances on Comedy Central, "Conan", "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "America's Got Talent" and the Amazon series "Inside Jokes".

Erskine's show, which is best suited for attendees 18 years old and up, is set for this Friday (Oct. 13) at 8 p.m.

Two days later, Andy Amyx will mix comedy and magic in an afternoon show fit for the whole family.

"His standup magic show, 'The Magic of Andy Amyx', combines elegant sleight of hand and manipulation with amazing feats of illusion, comedy and audience participation. Audiences of all ages are left in awe and laugh in delight as they become part of the show," Firehouse officials said. Amyx will take the stage at 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 15).

Grammy-nominated vocal jazz ensemble säje -- featuring Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick and Erin Bentlage -- will be in concert next Thursday (Oct. 19) at 7:30 p.m.

"These world-renowned artists, composers and arrangers have come together to explore, create, and celebrate the music that moves them," Firehouse reps said. "With impeccable vocal arrangements and a unique musical flair, they transport listeners to a world of smooth jazz and soulful tunes."

Grammy-nominated vocal jazz ensemble säje will be in concert at the Firehouse Arts Center on Oct. 19. (Photo courtesy Firehouse Arts)

"Blending classical finesse with contemporary creativity," Grammy-winning violinist Mads Tolling and Grammy-nominated pianist John R. Burr will perform a live concert of their recent duo album "Ramblin!" next Saturday (Oct. 21) at 8 p.m., according to Firehouse reps.

And closing out the fall season will be "Always on My Mind -- A Country Songbook" with Nashville musician Andy Kahrs and a special guest appearance by Nick Crossen. The eclectic set at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 will include covers of hits from Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, Sam Cooke and more.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.firehousearts.org.

Jeremy Walsh
 
