Arts

Livermore Valley Arts executive director honored by county

Carter among seven recipients of this year's Arts Leadership Awards

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 28, 2023, 5:16 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Alameda County officials recently announced the winners of the 2023 Arts Leadership Awards, with Livermore Valley Arts Executive Director Chris Carter among the honorees.

Chris Carter, LVA Executive Director, began his role in 2020. Carter was recognized for his contribution to the community in the 2023 Alameda County Arts Leadership Award. (Image courtesy LVA)

Each year, the Alameda County Arts Commission reviews nominations for the Arts Leadership Awards based on achievements and contributions that impact the arts community within the county. This year, seven people have been honored out of the five supervisorial districts (with districts 1 and 3 recognizing two leaders each).

As executive director of the nonprofit Livermore Valley Arts, Carter oversees the operations of Livermore's Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center. Altogether, LVA presents over 250 artistic events and programs each year.

“It is such an honor to be recognized in this way by the Board of Supervisors," Carter said in a statement ahead of the ceremony at next week's board meeting. "To be acknowledged in such a profound way for sharing and serving our community through the arts, it is such a tremendously joyful moment in both my professional and personal career, for both myself and for Livermore Valley Arts.”

Carter, who represents Supervisorial District 1, was appointed executive director just six weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and changed the way live entertainment was presented for several years. He successfully led the organization through 14 months of subsequent closure.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Chris found creative ways to deliver the arts to the community through free online art classes, camps, concerts, and an online interview series," county officials said. "He also actively advocated for the arts with other regional arts leaders to keep the arts supported through the pandemic. Chris was able to find ways to maintain relevance and support from Alameda County patrons to keep the organization afloat."

"Chris is an innovative and dedicated arts leader working to support the arts in Alameda County," they added.

Carter, a Pleasanton resident, serves on a number of local nonprofit boards including Visit Tri-Valley, the Livermore Jazz Society, and the Las Positas College Commercial Music Advisory Board. He is also a member of the East Bay Arts and Cultural Alliance.

This is the second consecutive year LVA staff has been recognized by the county for contributions to the arts. Last year, visual arts and education manager Anne Giancola received the same award for District 4.

The other recipients of this year's Arts Leadership Awards are Alvin Minard, Carol Morgan, Debby Kajiyama, José Ome Mazatl, Patricia Doyne and Ellen Lake.

Minard, a fellow award recipient from District 1 following a tie in the voting, is a longtime board member of the Fremont Cultural Arts Council, which hosts events related to arts, crafts and education.

Morgan, the District 2 honoree, is board president of the East Bay Youth Orchestra in Hayward.

The duo of Kajiyama and Mazatl were selected to represent District 3. The two are founders and co-artistic directors of the NAKA Dance Theater, a venue that highlights work from artists of color.

Honored for District 4, Doyne is president of A.R.T., Inc. a Castro Valley gallery and artist workshop venue.

Lake, of District 5, is the executive director of Kala Art Institute in Berkeley.

The Board of Supervisors plans to host the recipients during its meeting next Tuesday (Oct. 3) in Oakland to present the awards. The awards coincide with National Arts and Humanities Month that runs throughout October.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Livermore Valley Arts executive director honored by county

Carter among seven recipients of this year's Arts Leadership Awards

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 28, 2023, 5:16 pm

Alameda County officials recently announced the winners of the 2023 Arts Leadership Awards, with Livermore Valley Arts Executive Director Chris Carter among the honorees.

Each year, the Alameda County Arts Commission reviews nominations for the Arts Leadership Awards based on achievements and contributions that impact the arts community within the county. This year, seven people have been honored out of the five supervisorial districts (with districts 1 and 3 recognizing two leaders each).

As executive director of the nonprofit Livermore Valley Arts, Carter oversees the operations of Livermore's Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center. Altogether, LVA presents over 250 artistic events and programs each year.

“It is such an honor to be recognized in this way by the Board of Supervisors," Carter said in a statement ahead of the ceremony at next week's board meeting. "To be acknowledged in such a profound way for sharing and serving our community through the arts, it is such a tremendously joyful moment in both my professional and personal career, for both myself and for Livermore Valley Arts.”

Carter, who represents Supervisorial District 1, was appointed executive director just six weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and changed the way live entertainment was presented for several years. He successfully led the organization through 14 months of subsequent closure.

"Chris found creative ways to deliver the arts to the community through free online art classes, camps, concerts, and an online interview series," county officials said. "He also actively advocated for the arts with other regional arts leaders to keep the arts supported through the pandemic. Chris was able to find ways to maintain relevance and support from Alameda County patrons to keep the organization afloat."

"Chris is an innovative and dedicated arts leader working to support the arts in Alameda County," they added.

Carter, a Pleasanton resident, serves on a number of local nonprofit boards including Visit Tri-Valley, the Livermore Jazz Society, and the Las Positas College Commercial Music Advisory Board. He is also a member of the East Bay Arts and Cultural Alliance.

This is the second consecutive year LVA staff has been recognized by the county for contributions to the arts. Last year, visual arts and education manager Anne Giancola received the same award for District 4.

The other recipients of this year's Arts Leadership Awards are Alvin Minard, Carol Morgan, Debby Kajiyama, José Ome Mazatl, Patricia Doyne and Ellen Lake.

Minard, a fellow award recipient from District 1 following a tie in the voting, is a longtime board member of the Fremont Cultural Arts Council, which hosts events related to arts, crafts and education.

Morgan, the District 2 honoree, is board president of the East Bay Youth Orchestra in Hayward.

The duo of Kajiyama and Mazatl were selected to represent District 3. The two are founders and co-artistic directors of the NAKA Dance Theater, a venue that highlights work from artists of color.

Honored for District 4, Doyne is president of A.R.T., Inc. a Castro Valley gallery and artist workshop venue.

Lake, of District 5, is the executive director of Kala Art Institute in Berkeley.

The Board of Supervisors plans to host the recipients during its meeting next Tuesday (Oct. 3) in Oakland to present the awards. The awards coincide with National Arts and Humanities Month that runs throughout October.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.