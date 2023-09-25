'Breakfast at Baci's' wins Paint Pleasanton 2023

Bay Area artists descended upon historic downtown and surrounding areas earlier this month for the annual Paint Pleasanton outdoor art event and competition.

During the sunny weekend of Sept. 9-10, artists created their works live and in person around the city and then displayed their finished products for viewing and judging at the Museum on Main. Gouache artist Heather Martin won the top award in the Pleasanton Art League event, earning Best of Show for her painting "Breakfast at Baci's".

"Paint Pleasanton has been such a great experience," Martin said in a statement released by PAL.

"It was almost overwhelming how many great subjects there were downtown, and it was impressive how much character, charm and history has been maintained over the years," she added. "The cherry on top was the kindness and excitement from all of the passersby and volunteers. Will definitely return!"

Other winners in the competition were PAL president Meghana Mitragotri, Malavika Oak, Nancy Roberts, Nutan Singh and Jessica Copeman. Bay Area artist and instructor John Finger served as the judge.