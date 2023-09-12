Livermore Library to host events honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

Martinez explained that in preparation for the cultural celebration, library staff members worked to unite regional leaders and educators to brainstorm possible activities.

"By presenting cultural celebrations, we create a safe space for community members and encourage life-long learning. We also recognize the contributions of the diverse communities that make up Livermore," Martinez added.

"Livermore Public Library's mission is to connect all people with information, education, and inspiring experiences to support personal growth, enhance quality of life and build community in Livermore," librarian Jacquelyn Martinez said.

In an effort to honor these communities, the Livermore Public Library plans to host a number of events and activities centering around Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month.

Each year, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 serves as a time to celebrate the diverse culture, history and achievements of Latino, Latina and Hispanic people in the United States.

Martinez added, "My colleagues and I have worked hard at organizing fun, educational events for the community. We hope that community members enjoy the free events and learn something new that they're excited to share with family and friends."

"I'm excited about the author talks, the dance presentations, and the movie night at Rincon Library," Martinez said. "I also think the craft workshops are an excellent way for community members to have fun and learn a new form of art."

Through hosting these culturally-focused events, the library staff hopes to encourage education, learning and fun for the Livermore and Tri-Valley community members.

"Each event highlights the personal and cultural experience of the presenter or country," she said. "My colleagues and I reached out to local educators, artists and authors in the hopes of collaboration. We worked with them to create an event that is inspiring, educational and aligns with the library's values."

Sept. 21 at 3 p.m.: "Flying Free" with Cecilia Aragon at the Civic Center Library storytime room features an exclusive interview with the author, pilot and scientist. Library staff will interview the award-winning author who wrote the book "Flying Free: My Victory Over Fear to Become the First Latina Pilot on the US Aerobatic Team".

Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.: Stop by the Springtown Library patio to see a demonstration of Nazca Lines crafts. First, guests will learn about the large Peruvian geoglyphs, and then make a miniature craft version themselves.

Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.: Attend a free outdoor movie night at the Rincon Library branch. Together, the Rincon Library staff and the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District will host the event and provide free popcorn and games for guests. Residents can vote for the movie selection by visiting any public library branch or voting online.

Sept. 15 to Oct. 15: Visit any Livermore Library branch throughout the duration of Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month to pick up a free "Take and Make Craft" kit of a mini rainbow piñata. The kit will provide instructions for the craft, as well information on the artistic and historic significance of piñatas.

Oct. 13 at 3 p.m.: Tradicion Peruana will perform another demonstration of Peruvian dance, this time in the Cultural Center of the Rincon Library.

Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.: A second event with the card game Loteria at the Rincon Library branch will take place.

Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.: The Paint a Picture Frame activity for teens (ages 12 to 18) will teach participants about traditional Mexican folk art at the Rincon Library. Registration is required.

Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.: Play the classic Mexican card game Loteria at the Rincon Library branch for the chance to win various prizes.

Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 at 11 a.m.: Artist Elizabeth Jimenez Montelongo presents the Alebrije Sculpture and Painting series. Participants will learn to mold, sculpt and create their own works of art. Registration is required for this event by calling 925-373-5505.

Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.: Librarians will interview San Francisco author Norman Antonio Zelaya. In his written works, Zelaya discusses his heritage from Costa Rica and growing up in San Francisco's Mission District.

Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.: A Guatemalan kite craft demonstration at the Rincon Library will teach visitors about the Guatemala's Kite Festival that honors deceased relatives and friends. Afterward, create a mini kite craft.

Livermore Library to host events honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

Author interviews, dance shows and crafts celebrate diverse culture