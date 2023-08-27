Museum on Main getting ready for Ghost Walk tours

As the calendar turns to September, the Halloween spirit is already in the air. For Pleasanton's Museum on Main, that means preparations are well underway for its popular Ghost Walk program held downtown each autumn in the leadup to the holiday.

The guided tours, which now include an online installment in addition to the familiar in-person jaunts, spotlight many of the spookiest sites and stories along Main Street with performances by actors in costume as the ghosts of old-town Pleasanton.

"Ghost Walk has successfully brought the haunted side of Pleasanton to 'life' through the stories and experiences collected over the years from psychics, ghost hunters, and downtown merchants and workers," said Rachel Brickell, director of education for the museum. "It is a unique experience, more spooky than scary, with lots of atmosphere and no jump scares. We are thrilled to provide both in-person and virtual options again this year for our community."

Tickets are on sale now for the four nights worth of in-person tours, which often sell out weeks in advance.

The two-hour sessions, with four each evening, are led by "ghost hosts" who will guide participants on their visits to nine haunted locations. The docent will have a K2 electromagnetic field meter in hand to detect EM spikes along the route to highlight potential paranormal activity.