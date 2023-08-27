Arts

Museum on Main getting ready for Ghost Walk tours

Tickets on sale for popular spooky program leading up to Halloween

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 27, 2023, 3:28 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Museum on Main's Ghost Walk program is always a popular draw to downtown in October ahead of Halloween. (Photo by Chuck Deckert)

As the calendar turns to September, the Halloween spirit is already in the air. For Pleasanton's Museum on Main, that means preparations are well underway for its popular Ghost Walk program held downtown each autumn in the leadup to the holiday.

Cynthia Lagodzinksi as Gertrude Ellis, the spirit at the Rose Hotel, during the 2022 Ghost Walk tours hosted by Pleasanton's Museum on Main. (Photo by Chuck Deckert)

The guided tours, which now include an online installment in addition to the familiar in-person jaunts, spotlight many of the spookiest sites and stories along Main Street with performances by actors in costume as the ghosts of old-town Pleasanton.

"Ghost Walk has successfully brought the haunted side of Pleasanton to 'life' through the stories and experiences collected over the years from psychics, ghost hunters, and downtown merchants and workers," said Rachel Brickell, director of education for the museum. "It is a unique experience, more spooky than scary, with lots of atmosphere and no jump scares. We are thrilled to provide both in-person and virtual options again this year for our community."

Tickets are on sale now for the four nights worth of in-person tours, which often sell out weeks in advance.

The two-hour sessions, with four each evening, are led by "ghost hosts" who will guide participants on their visits to nine haunted locations. The docent will have a K2 electromagnetic field meter in hand to detect EM spikes along the route to highlight potential paranormal activity.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

At each stop, the tour group will meet actors (including members of Creatures of Impulse, Pleasanton's teen improv troupe) in character as the ghosts to share their haunting stories.

"The improv students have been a wonderful addition to Ghost Walk. They bring so much energy to the program and we can't wait to share this year's talent with participants," said Sarah Schaefer, the museum's executive director.

The Ghost Walks will be held rain or shine, and costumes are highly encouraged by museum officials. Most of the tour is outdoors but a few locations may allow the group to go inside, including possibly two stops requiring the use of stairs.

The in-person tours will begin at the Museum on Main between 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 20, and 21. The virtual tour, which is hosted through the webinar platform BigMarker, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

For tickets and more information, visit www.museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Museum on Main getting ready for Ghost Walk tours

Tickets on sale for popular spooky program leading up to Halloween

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 27, 2023, 3:28 pm

As the calendar turns to September, the Halloween spirit is already in the air. For Pleasanton's Museum on Main, that means preparations are well underway for its popular Ghost Walk program held downtown each autumn in the leadup to the holiday.

The guided tours, which now include an online installment in addition to the familiar in-person jaunts, spotlight many of the spookiest sites and stories along Main Street with performances by actors in costume as the ghosts of old-town Pleasanton.

"Ghost Walk has successfully brought the haunted side of Pleasanton to 'life' through the stories and experiences collected over the years from psychics, ghost hunters, and downtown merchants and workers," said Rachel Brickell, director of education for the museum. "It is a unique experience, more spooky than scary, with lots of atmosphere and no jump scares. We are thrilled to provide both in-person and virtual options again this year for our community."

Tickets are on sale now for the four nights worth of in-person tours, which often sell out weeks in advance.

The two-hour sessions, with four each evening, are led by "ghost hosts" who will guide participants on their visits to nine haunted locations. The docent will have a K2 electromagnetic field meter in hand to detect EM spikes along the route to highlight potential paranormal activity.

At each stop, the tour group will meet actors (including members of Creatures of Impulse, Pleasanton's teen improv troupe) in character as the ghosts to share their haunting stories.

"The improv students have been a wonderful addition to Ghost Walk. They bring so much energy to the program and we can't wait to share this year's talent with participants," said Sarah Schaefer, the museum's executive director.

The Ghost Walks will be held rain or shine, and costumes are highly encouraged by museum officials. Most of the tour is outdoors but a few locations may allow the group to go inside, including possibly two stops requiring the use of stairs.

The in-person tours will begin at the Museum on Main between 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 20, and 21. The virtual tour, which is hosted through the webinar platform BigMarker, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

For tickets and more information, visit www.museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.