Music, magic and laughs

Summer shows roll along at Bankhead Theater

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Contemporary jazz pianist Keiko Matsui comes to the Bankhead Theater on Aug. 4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sean Adams / Courtesy LVA)

A little bit of comedy, a little bit of magic and a whole lot of music -- that is Livermore Valley Arts' recipe for entertainment at the Bankhead Theater this July and August.

Jack Quigley will lead the Courtyard Concert on July 14. (Photo courtesy LVA)

The downtown Livermore venue's summer schedule continues this Friday (July 14) with local performer and music educator Jack Quigley on the bill for the Courtyard Concert evening series held outside the theater in the Madden Courtyard.

Quigley performs as a solo artist as well as with different bands across the Bay Area. He also serves as a music minister at the Center for Spiritual Living Livermore Valley and works as music director for the Valley Montessori School in Livermore, teaching more than 450 kids in preschool through eighth grade, according to LVA officials.

His concert, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, will feature "a gumbo pot of acoustic musical styles, including blues, gospel, spiritual, folk, country, rock and bluegrass," LVA officials said.

The Courtyard Concerts conclude next month with Matt Finders & Friends playing the final show of the 2023 series.

A bassist, composer and educator living in Livermore, Finders spent 17 years playing trombone in The Tonight Show with Jay Leno Band. His career also includes performing with the likes of Benny Goodman, Harry Connick Jr. Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra, and Blood Sweat and Tears, among others, according to LVA.

Comedian Maria Bamford is performing on Aug. 5. (Photo courtesy LVA)

The Matt Finders & Friends show in the Madden Courtyard will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

Meanwhile, inside the Bankhead, pianist and composer Keiko Matsui will make her return to the Tri-Valley on Aug. 4 for a Friday night concert highlighting the "transcendent and haunting melodies, which have made her a worldwide icon in contemporary smooth jazz," according to LVA officials.

"A consummate artist freely at home in any musical context, she borrows from such diverse idioms as jazz, classical, rock, blues, and traditional world music to create timeless, passionate and emotional melodies that speak a universally appealing language," LVA reps said.

Matsui will be in concert at 8 p.m. Aug. 4, with tickets still available but selling fast.

On the next evening, comedian and actress Maria Bamford will take to the Bankhead stage for the first time in her career.

Best known for her comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central, as well as her web series "The Maria Bamford Show", acting on the show "Lady Dynamite" and a range of voiceover work including "Big Mouth" and "BoJack Horseman", Bamford has also received acclaim for her efforts in mental health advocacy, according to LVA officials. They say Bamford's show at 8 p.m. Aug. 5 is also selling fast.

Magician Mike Super will bring his talents to the Bankhead on Aug. 25. (Photo courtesy LVA)

The music continues again on Aug. 19, with Mustangs of the West coming to the Bankhead, including lead vocalist and guitarist Suzanna Spring, who hails from Livermore.

"The all-female quintet first made waves in the burgeoning Los Angeles music scene, starting in the late-1980s," LVA officials said. "When the Mustangs (as they were known then) appeared, they immediately turned heads and developed an energetic following that tagged them as leaders of a new musical brigade. Now named Mustangs of the West, band members have reunited to take up where they left off in the mid-'90s and make good on their early promise."

Mustangs of the West will be in Livermore on Aug. 19. (Photo courtesy LVA)

The ladies are set to rock the Bankhead at 8 p.m. Aug. 19.

And the final LVA-hosted performance of the month will see magician Mike Super onstage with his "Magic and Illusion" show at 8 p.m. Aug. 25.

Known for his appearances on the reality TV shows "PHENOMENON" and "America's Got Talent", Super "has pioneered a new form of magic with his own inimitable, down-to-earth style and personality, bringing the art of magic back to the people; he transcends the 'trick' and connects personally with his audience on a level they can relate to," according to LVA officials.

For tickets and more information on all Bankhead performances, visit www.livermorearts.org.

