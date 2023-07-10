Shakespeare comedy under the moon and stars

Originally written in 1598, "Much Ado About Nothing" follows two young couples as they make their journey to the altar -- Hero and Claudio, and Beatrice and Benedick. The plot also includes two rivaling brothers who attempt to reconcile, clowns and stolen love letters, SPARC officials noted.

"We want our audience to have a great time, and we don't need the shows to be extraordinarily long for them to enjoy the story," Tromovitch added. "While it's usually nice in the vineyards, we have occasional cold nights."

"It's special to see the shows, Shakespeare in particular, outdoors under the stars in a way similar to the original productions," said Lisa Tromovitch, SPARC artistic director.

Shows will take place at Darcie Kent Vineyards in Livermore Valley wine country as part of SPARC Theater's annual Shakespeare in the Vineyard summer series, which gives audience members the chance to experience the play on an outdoor stage.

Livermore-based performing arts group SPARC Theater is set to bring the classic William Shakespeare play "Much Ado About Nothing" to local audiences over the next four weeks.

Opening this Saturday (July 15) and running through Aug. 6, each show of "Much Ado About Nothing" will be starting at 7:30 p.m. at the winery on Tesla Road in Livermore. For tickets and more information, visit sparctheater.org .

"As I said, very practical, but the fun came with figuring out the doubling of the roles, making something new for the artists and audience. Practical needs can lead to creative solutions that let us see the play in a new way," Rodgers added.

"We knew we wanted a shorter script, using a maximum of seven actors for very practical reasons," Rodgers said. "We wanted fewer people in the dressing trailer due to infection-spreading concerns."

Rodgers explained that the group used a doubling method for the production where several performers play more than one character, allowing for fewer actors, a safer production and an interesting show.

"I suspect her confidence soared with that accomplishment; she then went on to get her master's degree in acting, her union card and is now based in L.A. It's a special treat when actors who got their start with us return to share their talents," Tromovitch said.

Tromovitch shared that Truong was an understudy with SPARC in 2016 and took over the role of Ariel in its production of "The Tempest". Truong has since continued her dedication to her performing career.

"We're especially proud to bring Nona Truong back, a former acting apprentice in our nationally known education program," Tromovitch said of the actress who portrays the characters Margaret and Don Pedro.

"'Much Ado About Nothing" features veteran SPARC performers as well as those new to the theater. Actors Sydney Schwindt and Mark Vashro portray lead characters Beatrice and Benedick.

Throughout the play, the characters engage in gossip that further entangles them in each other's lives as they prepare for their weddings. The play explores main themes of deceit, romance and the role of marriage.

Shakespeare comedy under the moon and stars

'Much Ado About Nothing' explores themes of marriage, love and deceit