Houses represent history and heritage of Pleasanton

"The property (includes) a prominent projecting gable bay and partial length front porch on the primary elevation. It has a high degree of integrity of design, materials, workmanship, and feeling retaining its overall historic form, door and window openings and fittings, ornament and cladding," the PHA statement said.

443 St. Mary St. is known to be the work of local master craftsman Charles A. Bruce.

The association's third choice was 4376 Second St., built in 1895. PHA described the house as "a well preserved example of an end-gable vernacular dwelling form in Pleasanton with modest classical details."

The house has retained its original door and window openings, and it also includes a wraparound porch.

In their announcement statement, PHA provided history on the home's previous owners.

"In the early 1900s the home was owned by Robert and Minnie Miller. Robert was a gardener for Phoebe Apperson Hearst at her home in Pleasanton, and Mrs. Hearst may have paid for some improvements to the building," PHA said. "It may also include reused material from Hearst's home after 1905 fire damage."

The fourth home, 536 St. John St., is another Queen Anne cottage-style building.

"The property acquired this appearance in the 1930s; however, when owners wanted to expand the property, they chose to model the expanded house on a common local building form," PHA members said of the historic home.

Selected as a pick from the board was 315 Rose Ave., built in 1880. This home is known to be one of the oldest constructed in Pleasanton.

The house was once part of the Nevis Tract, a location in Pleasanton associated with the Nevis family who once owned the Pleasanton Race Track (now known as the Alameda County Fairgrounds).

"In the late 1870s, Joshua Nevis began subdividing land between the Race Track and Division Street. 315 Rose Ave. was among a set of small house lots Nevis laid out on the north side of Rose Ave., fronting on what was then the race track," PHA said.

Based on a 2015 survey completed by the Architectural Resources Group of San Francisco, 93 homes have been designated by the city of Pleasanton as historic resources. The PHA continues to oversee the historical impact and heritage of these homes.

To find out more about the PHA and past awards, visit www.pleasantonheritageassociation.com.

Correction: A previous version of this story inadvertently mislabeled two of the award-winning houses in the photo captions. The houses at 3900 Stanley Blvd. and 443 St. Mary St. are now properly identified. The Weekly regrets the error.