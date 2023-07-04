Arts

Cream of the crop of watercolor art in California on display in Pleasanton

Harrington Gallery exhibiting 'CWA Signature Members Show' this summer

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 4, 2023, 8:17 pm 0
"After School" by Sheila Cain is on display in the "California Watercolor Association Signature Members Show" at the Harrington Gallery in Pleasanton. (Image courtesy Firehouse Arts)

Pleasanton is showcasing some of the best watercolor art in the state, with the Harrington Gallery inside the Firehouse Arts Center playing host to this year's "California Watercolor Association Signature Members Show".

"Too Late for Visiting" by Qian Gao. (Image courtesy Firehouse Arts)

Featuring nearly 60 works of art created with water-based media, the showing demonstrates the "exceptional technical prowess and creativity" of CWA members who have exhibited in three or more of the association's national exhibitions, according to Harrington Gallery curator Sydney Tang.

"Visitors will be able to experience the wide range in which water-based media can be manipulated," Tang told the Weekly. "Ranging from looser washes of pigment to photo-realistic executions of a subject matter, the works included in this exhibition are proof of the plethora of ways in which watercolor can be rendered."

"The Harrington Gallery has been fortunate enough that CWA has annually exhibited with us in the last decade for their National Exhibition," Tang added. "As it is a group that the community has grown to look forward to each year, the gallery is pleased to showcase the organization for a second time this year with their Signature Members Show."

The CWA is one of the most well-recognized watermedia organizations in the country, featuring professional and amateur artists, teachers and students among its diverse membership. In addition to its annual National Exhibition, the group holds three to five competitive Signature Member Shows at various locations each year, according to Firehouse officials.

The exhibition at the Firehouse was invitational and non-juried for selection, but all works will be judged for awards by artist Gary Bukovnik.

"The Colors of Stillwater Cove Carmel" by Barbara Tapp. (Image courtesy Firehouse Arts)

"Often working in watercolor, Bukovnik fuses vitality with fluid yet powerful tonalities, creating primarily floral works of great depth, intensity and large dimensions," Firehouse officials said.

The "CWA Signature Members Show" opened late last month and runs through Aug. 26 at the Harrington Gallery at 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton. A formal reception and awards ceremony will be held on Aug. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at the gallery. For more information, visit firehousearts.org.

"Happy Family" by Karen Frey. (Image courtesy Firehouse Arts)

