'Beyond the Stage' of the Bankhead

Livermore Valley Arts has announced the return of its arts and entertainment podcast "Beyond the Stage", giving listeners a look into some of the most prominent artists and musicians performing in the Tri-Valley.

The show originally began at the start of the pandemic as a way for the organization to continue connecting artists and performers with members of the community. Hosted by LVA Executive Director Chris Carter with marketing director Ruth Egherman as co-host, "Beyond the Stage" has now been relaunched with Season 2 coming out this summer, airing the second Thursday of every month on Spotify.

"This special podcast is perfect for the theater enthusiast, music lover, or appreciator of the arts in all of us. 'Beyond the Stage' is a backstage pass into the vibrant arts scene in the Livermore Valley and beyond," LVA representatives said of the series that features interviews with notable performers coming to the Bankhead Theater throughout the season.

"'Beyond the Stage' is a way to peek behind the curtain," they added, calling it "a backstage pass to get to know an artist better, or be introduced to one for the first time."

To start off Season 2, LVA staff will discuss their favorite selections of the recently announced 2023-2024 Bankhead Presents season. Hosts will be highlighting the upcoming performances and offer commentary on the artists' work.