'Beyond the Stage' of the Bankhead

Livermore Valley Arts launches Season 2 of podcast series

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

The "Beyond the Stage" podcast is hosted by Livermore Valley Arts Executive Director Chris Carter (left), with LVA's Ruth Egherman (right) as co-host. (Photos courtesy LVA)

Livermore Valley Arts has announced the return of its arts and entertainment podcast "Beyond the Stage", giving listeners a look into some of the most prominent artists and musicians performing in the Tri-Valley.

The show originally began at the start of the pandemic as a way for the organization to continue connecting artists and performers with members of the community. Hosted by LVA Executive Director Chris Carter with marketing director Ruth Egherman as co-host, "Beyond the Stage" has now been relaunched with Season 2 coming out this summer, airing the second Thursday of every month on Spotify.

"This special podcast is perfect for the theater enthusiast, music lover, or appreciator of the arts in all of us. 'Beyond the Stage' is a backstage pass into the vibrant arts scene in the Livermore Valley and beyond," LVA representatives said of the series that features interviews with notable performers coming to the Bankhead Theater throughout the season.

"'Beyond the Stage' is a way to peek behind the curtain," they added, calling it "a backstage pass to get to know an artist better, or be introduced to one for the first time."

To start off Season 2, LVA staff will discuss their favorite selections of the recently announced 2023-2024 Bankhead Presents season. Hosts will be highlighting the upcoming performances and offer commentary on the artists' work.

LVA staff have shared that featured guests of the new season include jazz pianist Keiko Matsui, singer Kat Edmonson and Mike Delamont from "God is a Scottish Drag Queen".

Staff hope that the show will "enrich LVA patrons' time at the theater when these talented artists perform for their enjoyment in the regular Bankhead Presents season."

During its first season, the show's episodes aired off and on due to the unpredictable nature of live performances from 2020 to 2021.

Notable guests of "Beyond the Stage" Season 1 were rock musician David Victor (formerly of Boston) and Latin Grammy winner Gaby Moreno. Each spoke on the show weeks prior to their performances at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.

To find out more about the podcast, visit livermorearts.org.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.