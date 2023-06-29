Jazz in July coming to Livermore Library

"Every group is exciting and not to be missed. We're going to have fantastic singers, such as Tia Carroll, Frankie G, Danielle Perez and Faye Carol, as well as awesome instrumentalists performing upbeat and uplifting music," Sevilla said.

All Jazz in July programs will take place on Sundays in July at 2 p.m. in the Storytime Room at the Civic Center Library. All performances are free-of-charge, and no reservations are required to attend.

"Sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Library, Jazz in July began in 2008 as a way to bring people to the library during the summer season. It's one of our most popular series. People in the Tri-Valley love jazz, and where else can you hear impressive jazz music performed live inside a library?" librarian Paul Sevilla said.

Next month's performers are Tia Carroll and Frankie G as The Duo, The Dave Rocha Quintet, Faye Carol accompanied by pianist Joe Warner, and The Dan Marschak Trio with singer Danielle Perez.

Livermore's annual Jazz in July will once again be held in the Civic Center Library, with four special musical performances on the schedule this year.

The trio consists of Cindy Browne Rosefield on bass and Ian Sylvester on drums. Danielle Perez is vocalist based in Northern California and has experimented her jazz style with classical and musical theater.

The last program for Jazz in July is the Dan Marschak Trio with Danielle Perez performing on July 30. Dan Marschak is an Oakland-born composer, jazz pianist and faculty member at Las Positas College.

The dynamic Faye Carol will be performing on July 16, accompanied by pianist Joe Warner. Carol is highly regarded for her powerful vocals, amazing versatility and a gift for connecting with the audience, according to library officials.

"When it comes down to playing together, ideally we're inspirations to each other as we play this music called 'jazz'. It's largely improvised music, and the musical interactions that take place on the bandstand can bring about some great energy and spontaneous musical moments. The music goes where words cannot," Rocha added.

Rocha plays the trumpet and flugelhorn, Gerald Beckett plays the flute, Sue Crosman on the electric keyboard, Doug Pahorski plays the upright bass and Mark Foglia on the drums.

"I have performed for Jazz in July many times over the years and have thoroughly enjoyed playing for the Livermore audiences. They are always friendly and supportive of our music," Dave Rocha said.

The Dave Rocha Quintet, which will perform on July 9, has been performing for the greater Bay Area for over 15 years. The quintet performs a mix of jazz covering a wide variety of tempos, rhymes and styles from jazz rock to blues.

Performing the opening show this Sunday (July 2) is Tia Carroll and Frankie G as The Duo. Carroll is an award-winning jazz singer and has become one of the most sought after female singers on the West Coast. Frankie G delivers his acoustic jazz style of music with passion and fun for the audience.

Jazz in July coming to Livermore Library

Musical performances scheduled on Sundays next month