Debbie Gibson in concert at Bankhead

Singer Debbie Gibson, who rose to stardom as a teen in the '80s with hits like "Foolish Beat" and "Lost in Your Eyes" and has maintained a long career in music and as an actress, is performing at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore next month.

"A true entertainer with timeless talent and charisma", according to Livermore Valley Arts representatives, Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums and starred in more than a dozen stage musicals, including Broadway's "Les Misérables" and the West End's "Grease".

The Debbie Gibson: The Body Remembers Encore Tour is set to come to the Bankhead at 7:30 p.m. July 13. The show is almost sold out; learn more at livermorearts.org.