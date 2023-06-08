Arts

Korean artist's U.S. debut exhibit on display at Firehouse

'Life's Continuous Journey' highlights literature, philosophy and cultural history

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 8, 2023, 2:39 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A new solo exhibition in Pleasanton showcases abstract and intricate artwork by Korean artist SeongMi Seol. "Life's Continuous Journey" is Seol's first major exhibit debut in the United States.

"Coexist" by SeongMi Seol is an acrylic painting. The artwork features Seol's signature feather. (Image courtesy Firehouse Arts)

Attendees will be able to view 11 large-scale pieces that draw on Seol's personal artistry and signature style. Held in the Firehouse Arts Center's lobby, the display opened last week and will run through July 15.

Originally from South Korea, Seol is now based in San Ramon. Her work is said to show references to philosophy, literature and Korean history.

In a statement, Seol described her artwork in the exhibition as "inherently expressive".

"Color is allowed to escape from my paintings, affecting the mood of normal living spaces," Seol said. "Art provides relief from the mundane, as does nature, removing the social and external boundaries that stifle human freedom and interconnectedness."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Notably, feathers and hands are common recurring objects in Seol's paintings.

"In my paintings the feathers symbolically express the underlying desires of human beings including obsession, possessions, hope and an ideal world in which we can transcend these pursuits and have a better future," Seol said.

"New Beginning" by painter SeongMi Seol. (Image courtesy Firehouse Arts)

"The hands (then) become an object that can implicitly express a person's inner self by showing the traces of a person's life as it is. My hands are often painted in detail to realistically explain and accurately describe the subject's life and inner self," she continued.

With over 25 years of painting experience, Seol has been the recipient of various awards for her traditional East Asian painting skills.

"One's life experiences and heavy burdens are emphasized and expressed realistically to create this effect in the details," Seol said of her work.

Firehouse exhibit curator Sydney Tang spoke to the Weekly about the artwork, its meaning and why residents should attend.

SeongMi Seol's "All in Your Hand" will be displayed in her solo exhibition "Life's Continuous Journey" at the Firehouse Arts Lobby through July 15. (Image courtesy Firehouse Arts)

"The exhibit includes several of the artist's earlier works from 2012, as well as her most recent works experimenting with concepts of abstraction and perspective. Together, these provide visitors with the opportunity to experience the metamorphosis of Seol's style over the span of a decade," Tang said.

"By visiting this exhibit, community members can enjoy the full breadth of the San Ramon-based artist's extensive oeuvre," Tang added.

Tang explained that the recurring hand motifs in the artwork are modeled after Seol's father.

"This presentation carries deeply personal yet universal qualities of optimism and affirmation to one's self," Tang said.

"Life's Continuous Journey" is free to attend at the city-owned theater venue in downtown Pleasanton. For more information on the solo exhibition, visit www.firehousearts.org.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Korean artist's U.S. debut exhibit on display at Firehouse

'Life's Continuous Journey' highlights literature, philosophy and cultural history

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 8, 2023, 2:39 pm

A new solo exhibition in Pleasanton showcases abstract and intricate artwork by Korean artist SeongMi Seol. "Life's Continuous Journey" is Seol's first major exhibit debut in the United States.

Attendees will be able to view 11 large-scale pieces that draw on Seol's personal artistry and signature style. Held in the Firehouse Arts Center's lobby, the display opened last week and will run through July 15.

Originally from South Korea, Seol is now based in San Ramon. Her work is said to show references to philosophy, literature and Korean history.

In a statement, Seol described her artwork in the exhibition as "inherently expressive".

"Color is allowed to escape from my paintings, affecting the mood of normal living spaces," Seol said. "Art provides relief from the mundane, as does nature, removing the social and external boundaries that stifle human freedom and interconnectedness."

Notably, feathers and hands are common recurring objects in Seol's paintings.

"In my paintings the feathers symbolically express the underlying desires of human beings including obsession, possessions, hope and an ideal world in which we can transcend these pursuits and have a better future," Seol said.

"The hands (then) become an object that can implicitly express a person's inner self by showing the traces of a person's life as it is. My hands are often painted in detail to realistically explain and accurately describe the subject's life and inner self," she continued.

With over 25 years of painting experience, Seol has been the recipient of various awards for her traditional East Asian painting skills.

"One's life experiences and heavy burdens are emphasized and expressed realistically to create this effect in the details," Seol said of her work.

Firehouse exhibit curator Sydney Tang spoke to the Weekly about the artwork, its meaning and why residents should attend.

"The exhibit includes several of the artist's earlier works from 2012, as well as her most recent works experimenting with concepts of abstraction and perspective. Together, these provide visitors with the opportunity to experience the metamorphosis of Seol's style over the span of a decade," Tang said.

"By visiting this exhibit, community members can enjoy the full breadth of the San Ramon-based artist's extensive oeuvre," Tang added.

Tang explained that the recurring hand motifs in the artwork are modeled after Seol's father.

"This presentation carries deeply personal yet universal qualities of optimism and affirmation to one's self," Tang said.

"Life's Continuous Journey" is free to attend at the city-owned theater venue in downtown Pleasanton. For more information on the solo exhibition, visit www.firehousearts.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.