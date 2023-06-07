Concerts in the Park return this Friday

It's time for Pleasanton residents to once again bust out those weekly lawn chairs and blankets as the popular Concerts in the Park music series is set to return this week and will run on most Fridays during the summer.

The series, organized annually by the Pleasanton Downtown Association, is known for bringing in hundreds and hundreds of residents to the Lions Wayside Park concert stage, which was stripped down to its concrete foundation last year after the wooden bandstand was demolished due to structural reasons.

"Concerts in the Park have been a cornerstone event in Pleasanton for over 40 years and are deeply rooted in our community. Family-friendly events like these create a gathering space for people to come together and enjoy this small-town atmosphere," Gabrielle Welk, events director for the PDA, told the Weekly.

"While in downtown for concerts, we encourage everyone to experience all downtown has to offer by strolling our tree-lined streets, browsing our shops and grabbing dinner in one of our delicious restaurants or to-go to enjoy during the concert," she said.

Bands will be taking the stage every Friday until August, excluding the first Friday of each month which coincides with the First Weekends on Main program that runs on those dates.