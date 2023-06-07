Arts

Concerts in the Park return this Friday

Audio Illusion opens series in downtown Pleasanton

by Christian Trujano / Pleasanton Weekly

Wed, Jun 7, 2023
Time to read: about 2 minutes

It's time for Pleasanton residents to once again bust out those weekly lawn chairs and blankets as the popular Concerts in the Park music series is set to return this week and will run on most Fridays during the summer.

The series, organized annually by the Pleasanton Downtown Association, is known for bringing in hundreds and hundreds of residents to the Lions Wayside Park concert stage, which was stripped down to its concrete foundation last year after the wooden bandstand was demolished due to structural reasons.

"Concerts in the Park have been a cornerstone event in Pleasanton for over 40 years and are deeply rooted in our community. Family-friendly events like these create a gathering space for people to come together and enjoy this small-town atmosphere," Gabrielle Welk, events director for the PDA, told the Weekly.

"While in downtown for concerts, we encourage everyone to experience all downtown has to offer by strolling our tree-lined streets, browsing our shops and grabbing dinner in one of our delicious restaurants or to-go to enjoy during the concert," she said.

Bands will be taking the stage every Friday until August, excluding the first Friday of each month which coincides with the First Weekends on Main program that runs on those dates.

Audio Illusion, a classic rock, pop and blues band, will be playing the first show this Friday (June 9). The band, just like with all the shows, will take the stage at 7 p.m. and will perform until 8:30 p.m.

The PDA will also be holding raffles for prizes during the series.

Admission is free and residents can begin setting up their makeshift seats in either Lions Wayside or Delucchi parks at 7 a.m. on concert day.

Welk reminded residents that as they enjoy their nights of music, dancing, food and drinks from downtown restaurants or brought from home, it's important to remember not to use rocks to hold down blankets because of potential damage to lawn-mowing equipment. She also said that the use of plastic tarps, which can burn the grass, is also prohibited.

The rest of the concert lineup is Frankie Bones Project (folk rock) on June 16, Burton & Co. (R&B) on June 23, The Megatones (rock covers) on June 30, Evan Thomas Band (blues) on July 14, Diablo Fugitives (rock covers) on July 21, The Cool Tones (big band jazz and R&B) on July 28, Rusty Rock n' Roll (classic rock covers) on Aug. 11, The Apes (contemporary rock) on Aug. 18 and Public Eye (rock) on Aug. 25.

Christian Trujano
 
Christian Trujano, a Bay Area native and San Jose State alum, joined Embarcadero Media in May 2022 following his graduation. He is an award-winning student journalist who has covered stories in San Jose ranging from crime to higher education. Read more >>

