Summer Cabaret Series coming to Firehouse

The Firehouse Arts Center will be filled with the music of Linda Ronstadt, Eagles and Barbra Streisand as tribute acts take center stage in the Summer Cabaret Series all month long.
Each of the three concerts will feature Bay Area-based artists paying their own special musical homage to an icon of the industry on a Saturday evening in downtown Pleasanton, according to Firehouse Arts officials.
"Representing distinctive styles and genres from various generations, each show is jam-packed with classic hit songs, great memories and outstanding performances ... in a friendly, intimate, local environment," Firehouse reps said.
The series begins next Saturday (June 10) with singer Sony Holland presenting her tribute to Linda Ronstadt's eclectic catalog.
Holland will bring her "silky voice and stylish interpretations to hits … as well as some of Ronstadt's favorite jazz standards, and a piece or two from her foray into Spanish-language ballads -- a nod to her own father's Mexican heritage," Firehouse reps said.
The Ronstadt hits on the set list include "You're No Good", "When Will I Be Loved", "Blue Bayou" and her timeless cover of the Eagles' classic "Desperado".
The latter helps provide quite the segue to the concert series' second show, when Eagles cover band Midnight Flyer makes their return to the Firehouse on June 17.
"With a repertoire of more than 100 songs, Midnight Flyer shines in concert with arrangements and vocal harmonies, delivered with the authenticity and vitality that recall the earliest Eagles performances," theater reps said.
Closing out the series will be musical theater star Kelly Brandeburg presenting her one-woman show "My Favorite Barbra" on June 24.
Celebrating the career of the great Barbra Streisand, Brandeburg's tribute act "shares rare anecdotes and backstage stories while singing many favorite Streisand classics including 'You Don't Bring Me Flowers', 'Evergreen', 'The Way We Were', selections from 'Funny Girl', 'Yentl' and so much more," Firehouse officials said.
Tickets are on sale for the Summer Cabaret Series; visit firehousearts.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.