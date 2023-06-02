Summer Cabaret Series coming to Firehouse

The Firehouse Arts Center will be filled with the music of Linda Ronstadt, Eagles and Barbra Streisand as tribute acts take center stage in the Summer Cabaret Series all month long.

Each of the three concerts will feature Bay Area-based artists paying their own special musical homage to an icon of the industry on a Saturday evening in downtown Pleasanton, according to Firehouse Arts officials.

"Representing distinctive styles and genres from various generations, each show is jam-packed with classic hit songs, great memories and outstanding performances ... in a friendly, intimate, local environment," Firehouse reps said.

The series begins next Saturday (June 10) with singer Sony Holland presenting her tribute to Linda Ronstadt's eclectic catalog.

Holland will bring her "silky voice and stylish interpretations to hits … as well as some of Ronstadt's favorite jazz standards, and a piece or two from her foray into Spanish-language ballads -- a nod to her own father's Mexican heritage," Firehouse reps said.