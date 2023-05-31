Pleasanton Library launching summer reading program

Library staff said the theme, "Find Your Voice", emphasizes youth to express themselves and engage in creative outlets.

For younger participants, they are able to earn virtual badges and rewards by tracking their reading over the summer via the Beanstack website and app. Teens and adults are also encouraged to log their reading to win prizes such as gift cards, AirPods and free passes to the Chabot Space & Science Center.

The free summer reading program begins as many local students kick off their summer break; however, activities for readers of all ages are planned.

From this Saturday (June 3) through Aug. 6, participants will be able to log their reading and partake in various activities and events throughout the duration of the program.

In an effort to encourage literacy, community engagement and self-expression, the Pleasanton Public Library will soon kick off its annual summer reading program for residents -- with "Find Your Voice" set as this year's theme.

Events and prizes of the program are sponsored by Friends of the Pleasanton Library.

"Whether it's learning how to draw manga characters, making art at one of Pleasanton's parks, enjoying a bilingual music program, hearing an author share their craft, or answering fun trivia questions during LGBTQ+ Pride Month, we're happy to encourage readers to find their voice this summer," Buenaflor added.

In celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month running through June, the library will host a trivia game for adults and a storytime and craft activity for younger children discussing the history of Pride Month.

Staff has noted that additional events will take place at the library and elsewhere. Events include a pop-up arts and craft activity, games and special performances around the city.

To kick off the program this Saturday, the library is hosting a sign-up event for residents. On this day, visitors to the library will be able to watch a performance from California-based percussionist James Henry titled "House of Samba Kids".

Through programs such as the summer reading program, residents of various ages, backgrounds and identities can join together.

"We are looking forward to finding our individual and collective voices together this summer," DeLang added.

"The library is thrilled to start our annual summer reading program," librarian Katie DeLang said. "We hope the variety in programs, performances and activities inspire the community to discover how all our unique voices impact the world around us."

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews , Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Pleasanton Library launching summer reading program

Prizes, crafts and live events planned throughout weeks ahead; all ages encouraged to join