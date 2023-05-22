Tribute bands taking to Wente Vineyards concert stage

The music of Prince, the Eagles, Elton John, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more are coming to Wente Vineyards over the next several months as the Livermore venue's Tribute Band Concert Series makes its return starting next week.

Each concert event will feature local food trucks onsite, wine offerings and a special VIP upgrade package, including a table of up to 10 people, to round out the evening of entertainment. Wente officials encourage attendees 21 years old and up to bring their own low-back chairs or blankets for the concert lawn seating, which is first-come, first-served.

The series kicks off next Friday (June 2) with Mustache Harbor playing "spot-on renditions" of '70s and '80s hits that have helped them build a reputation as a popular tribute band nationwide, according to Wente officials.

Emblematic of the selection expected to be offered all series long, food trucks scheduled to be onsite for the first concert include A Taco Guy, Que Squared, Crazy Empanadas, New Tradition and HP Taco Truck. All events will see the doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert to begin at 8 p.m.

On June 30, Wente will welcome Livermore's own Crawdad Republic to the stage to perform original folk and bluegrass music.