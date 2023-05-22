Tribute bands taking to Wente Vineyards concert stage

The music of Prince, the Eagles, Elton John, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more are coming to Wente Vineyards over the next several months as the Livermore venue's Tribute Band Concert Series makes its return starting next week.
Each concert event will feature local food trucks onsite, wine offerings and a special VIP upgrade package, including a table of up to 10 people, to round out the evening of entertainment. Wente officials encourage attendees 21 years old and up to bring their own low-back chairs or blankets for the concert lawn seating, which is first-come, first-served.
The series kicks off next Friday (June 2) with Mustache Harbor playing "spot-on renditions" of '70s and '80s hits that have helped them build a reputation as a popular tribute band nationwide, according to Wente officials.
Emblematic of the selection expected to be offered all series long, food trucks scheduled to be onsite for the first concert include A Taco Guy, Que Squared, Crazy Empanadas, New Tradition and HP Taco Truck. All events will see the doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert to begin at 8 p.m.
On June 30, Wente will welcome Livermore's own Crawdad Republic to the stage to perform original folk and bluegrass music.
Two weeks later, the distinctive sounds of The Rocket Man will fill the air when performer Kenny Metcalf covers the early hits of Elton John. "Complete with an almost identical voice to Sir Elton and dressed in his classic attire of flared bell pants, platform shoes, glasses, glitter and sequins, 'Kenny Metcalf as Elton' leaves listeners feeling as if they went back in time," Wente reps said looking ahead to the July 14 concert.
Wente will then "Take It to the Limit" for the August concert as tribute band Boys of Summer play everyone's favorite Eagles songs on Aug. 11.
The Purple Ones, an 11-piece group that includes a full horn section, will pay homage to the late, great Prince at the Wente concert on Sept. 22.
And rounding out the series on Oct. 13 will be Skynnyn Lynnyrd, one of the best-known Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute bands in the country.
Sprinkled in among the concert series will be a pair of other special events at Wente.
On June 18, Wente will host a Father's Day event on the lawn open to the whole family from 12-5 p.m. featuring live music, food trucks and wine for purchase (for those of age).
Then, on July 26, Wente is presenting its Wine Wednesday from 5-8 p.m., a complimentary event for adults 21 and older on the patio with live music and snacks and wine for purchase.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the tribute shows, visit wentevineyards.com/events.
Gatewood
on May 23, 2023 at 9:11 am
on May 23, 2023 at 9:11 am
Yawn. What has happened to Wente? They used to be a great venue and something to look forward to whether it was the restaurant to the summer concert series. Now its just boring.