Valley Dance Theatre presenting Spring Rep showcase

Tri-Valley ballet company Valley Dance Theatre has announced its 2023 spring showcase that is set to bring fairytales and carnivals alive through dance this holiday weekend.

The group will perform pieces from the ballet classics "Sleeping Beauty" and "Carnival of the Animals" for its 2023 Spring Rep shows. Set for this Saturday (May 27) at 7 p.m. and Sunday (May 28) at 2 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, both shows will be accompanied by a live pit orchestra.

Throughout the year VDT plans for two main shows -- a full professionally staged production and its Spring Rep show. The group has said it draws from both classic and contemporary styles of dance.

"Sleeping Beauty" takes audience members to meet Princess Aurora in a fairytale-like setting that is set to music by famous composer Tchaikovsky.

"Carnival of the Animals" by composer Saint-Saëns is a show that displays over 40 dancing creatures, such as elephants, kangaroos and swans, according to VDT officials.