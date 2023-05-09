​​Mendenhall student awarded grand prize in Livermore Water Conservation Art Contest

Annapoorani Amarnath, an eighth grade student at Mendenhall Middle School, was awarded the grand prize in this year's Livermore Water Conservation Art Contest for her colored-pencil illustration of the state flower, the California poppy.

The Livermore Water Conservation Art Contest is an annual competition where local K-12 students get the opportunity to produce original artwork that illustrates the importance of water conservation, with a new theme each year.

"This year's contest theme was 'California Water: Back to its Roots,' which was designed to challenge students to learn about the beauty and water-saving power of California native plants. We were delighted to receive more than 50 submissions covering a wide range of grade levels and artistic mediums," said Anthony Smith, the city's water resources division manager.

Amarnath received her grand prize award during a presentation at the Livermore City Council meeting that took place on April 24.

In addition to Amarnath, nine other Livermore students were also presented with honorable mention awards for their respective artwork submissions at the meeting.