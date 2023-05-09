Arts

​​Mendenhall student awarded grand prize in Livermore Water Conservation Art Contest

'California's Pride Golden Poppies' wins competition

by Livermore Vine staff

From left: Livermore Mayor John Marchand, grand-prize winner Annapoorani Amarnath, Cal Water Livermore District Manager John Freeman and Zone 7 Water Agency Board President Sarah Palmer. (Photo courtesy of the City of Livermore)

Annapoorani Amarnath, an eighth grade student at Mendenhall Middle School, was awarded the grand prize in this year's Livermore Water Conservation Art Contest for her colored-pencil illustration of the state flower, the California poppy.

"California's Pride: Golden Poppies" by Annapoorani Amarnath took first place in the contest.

The Livermore Water Conservation Art Contest is an annual competition where local K-12 students get the opportunity to produce original artwork that illustrates the importance of water conservation, with a new theme each year.

"This year's contest theme was 'California Water: Back to its Roots,' which was designed to challenge students to learn about the beauty and water-saving power of California native plants. We were delighted to receive more than 50 submissions covering a wide range of grade levels and artistic mediums," said Anthony Smith, the city's water resources division manager.

Amarnath received her grand prize award during a presentation at the Livermore City Council meeting that took place on April 24.

In addition to Amarnath, nine other Livermore students were also presented with honorable mention awards for their respective artwork submissions at the meeting.

The nine runners-up were Anna Divin (Junction Avenue K-8 School), Ella Eaton (Our Savior Lutheran School), Cole Gable (Livermore High School), Gwyneth Gozum (Mendenhall Middle School), Talia McKenzie (homeschool student), Sarina Mehta (Lawrence Elementary School), Sai Gayathri Penugonda (Mendenhall Middle School), Joanna Susan Subu (Junction Avenue K-8 School), Neil Vaishampayan (Rancho Las Positas Elementary School).

Artwork from all 10 finalists can be viewed online and in-person at the Livermore Chamber of Commerce throughout the month of May in commemoration of Drinking Water Awareness Month.

