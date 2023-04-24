Arts

Museum on Main partnering with Sunol Wilderness for education series

Celebrate Community programming kicks off with history of Chinese railroad laborers May 13

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 24, 2023, 8:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A naturalist-led spring wildflower walk in the Tri-Valley. (Photo courtesy Museum on Main)

The Museum on Main's annual Celebrate Community series has a new partner for the 2023 season, the Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve, whose naturalists will be central to the programming this spring and summer in downtown Pleasanton.

The series will start with a naturalist from the Sunol Visitor Center presenting on the history of Chinese railroad laborers on the West Coast in two weeks, followed by the annual Family Day on July 8 and MoM's Reading Time on Aug. 9 focusing on the regional preserve in southern Alameda County.

"We feel very fortunate to be a part of a community with so many amazing organizations working to enrich the lives of Pleasanton and Tri-Valley residents. It is an honor to be able to partner with and help spotlight one of these great organizations each year through our Celebrate Community programming," said Rachel Brickell, the museum's director of education.

Managed by the East Bay Regional Park District, the Sunol Wilderness park is the ancestral homeland of the Taunan Ohlone People and a vast environmental preserve open to the public for hiking, backpacking, birdwatching, picnicking and other activities. Its Sunol Visitor Center reopened last fall after extensive renovations including new educational exhibits.

"The naturalists at the Sunol Visitor Center provide unique public programming for all ages including nature journaling, educational activities about the park's ecosystem, and wildflower walks in the spring. It's important for the park naturalists to acknowledge and educate the visitors on the history of the land," museum officials noted.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The series-opening pop-up program, "Chinese Laborers and The Transcontinental Railroad", will take place from 1-3 p.m. May 13 and feature photographs, census records, artifacts and activities designed "to educate visitors on the Chinese laborers who built the railroad and shaped the history of California," organizers said.

The "Celebrate Community: Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve Family Day" will follow on the museum's front lawn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8, with programming for all ages highlighting the Sunol Visitor Center. "Activities might include learning about Ohlone-related objects and resources like tule, discovering fossils from the park's collection, and journaling about nature," organizers said.

Finally, butterflies will be the theme for the final event: "Celebrate Community: Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve MoM's Toddler Reading Time" from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 9.

Attendance for each of the three programs is free. They will be held at the museum at 603 Main St. in downtown Pleasanton. For more information, visit www.museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Museum on Main partnering with Sunol Wilderness for education series

Celebrate Community programming kicks off with history of Chinese railroad laborers May 13

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 24, 2023, 8:38 pm

The Museum on Main's annual Celebrate Community series has a new partner for the 2023 season, the Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve, whose naturalists will be central to the programming this spring and summer in downtown Pleasanton.

The series will start with a naturalist from the Sunol Visitor Center presenting on the history of Chinese railroad laborers on the West Coast in two weeks, followed by the annual Family Day on July 8 and MoM's Reading Time on Aug. 9 focusing on the regional preserve in southern Alameda County.

"We feel very fortunate to be a part of a community with so many amazing organizations working to enrich the lives of Pleasanton and Tri-Valley residents. It is an honor to be able to partner with and help spotlight one of these great organizations each year through our Celebrate Community programming," said Rachel Brickell, the museum's director of education.

Managed by the East Bay Regional Park District, the Sunol Wilderness park is the ancestral homeland of the Taunan Ohlone People and a vast environmental preserve open to the public for hiking, backpacking, birdwatching, picnicking and other activities. Its Sunol Visitor Center reopened last fall after extensive renovations including new educational exhibits.

"The naturalists at the Sunol Visitor Center provide unique public programming for all ages including nature journaling, educational activities about the park's ecosystem, and wildflower walks in the spring. It's important for the park naturalists to acknowledge and educate the visitors on the history of the land," museum officials noted.

The series-opening pop-up program, "Chinese Laborers and The Transcontinental Railroad", will take place from 1-3 p.m. May 13 and feature photographs, census records, artifacts and activities designed "to educate visitors on the Chinese laborers who built the railroad and shaped the history of California," organizers said.

The "Celebrate Community: Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve Family Day" will follow on the museum's front lawn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8, with programming for all ages highlighting the Sunol Visitor Center. "Activities might include learning about Ohlone-related objects and resources like tule, discovering fossils from the park's collection, and journaling about nature," organizers said.

Finally, butterflies will be the theme for the final event: "Celebrate Community: Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve MoM's Toddler Reading Time" from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 9.

Attendance for each of the three programs is free. They will be held at the museum at 603 Main St. in downtown Pleasanton. For more information, visit www.museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.