'Art Made Easy' coming on display at Pleasanton Senior Center

The Pleasanton Senior Center is hosting the opening night reception for this year's "Art Made Easy" exhibit, which features the works of students who participated in the city-sponsored watercolor class taught over six weeks by Pleasanton artist Charlotte Severin at the Firehouse Arts Center.

The exhibit, which also includes paintings by Severin, highlights the talents of Cindy Alvarez, Cynthia Altman, Claudia Curran, Betty Nostrand, Trish Adams, Gerri Vegas, Janice Cantua and Henry Murakami.

The exhibit opening at the Senior Center runs from 7-9 p.m. Monday (April 24); the public can also access the showing Tuesdays through Fridays.