Arts

'Art Made Easy' coming on display at Pleasanton Senior Center

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 23, 2023, 12:04 pm 0

"Mission" by Henry Murakami is part of the spring 2023 "Art Made Easy" display opening on April 24 at the Pleasanton Senior Center.

The Pleasanton Senior Center is hosting the opening night reception for this year's "Art Made Easy" exhibit, which features the works of students who participated in the city-sponsored watercolor class taught over six weeks by Pleasanton artist Charlotte Severin at the Firehouse Arts Center.

The exhibit, which also includes paintings by Severin, highlights the talents of Cindy Alvarez, Cynthia Altman, Claudia Curran, Betty Nostrand, Trish Adams, Gerri Vegas, Janice Cantua and Henry Murakami.

The exhibit opening at the Senior Center runs from 7-9 p.m. Monday (April 24); the public can also access the showing Tuesdays through Fridays.

