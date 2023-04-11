'Fresh Works' at Firehouse

A familiar sight for art lovers is back inside the Firehouse Arts Center following a pandemic-induced hiatus -- the 11th "Fresh Works" juried exhibition.

On display now through June 10 in the Harrington Gallery, the showing is made of up 72 artworks created within the past year by many of the region's most creative artists and selected for the exhibition by juror Ashley L. Voss, owner and director of Voss Gallery in San Francisco.

"This year's 'Fresh Works' group exhibition highlights the wide range and reach of the arts community in the Bay Area and Northern California," Sydney Tang, curator of the Harrington Gallery, told the Weekly. "The exhibition showcases the most current and eye-catching works that artists have produced in recent months."

"The first time hosting the show in two years, the gallery was excited to bring back the exhibition as it has always been an opportunity to connect artists of all mediums and backgrounds. Hoping to continue the tradition in the years to come, the Harrington Gallery is excited for the return of its annual show," Tang added.

"Fresh Works XI" features works from long-established artists, burgeoning artists and every level in between. Mediums include works of oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and more.