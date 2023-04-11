'Fresh Works' at Firehouse

A familiar sight for art lovers is back inside the Firehouse Arts Center following a pandemic-induced hiatus -- the 11th "Fresh Works" juried exhibition.
On display now through June 10 in the Harrington Gallery, the showing is made of up 72 artworks created within the past year by many of the region's most creative artists and selected for the exhibition by juror Ashley L. Voss, owner and director of Voss Gallery in San Francisco.
"This year's 'Fresh Works' group exhibition highlights the wide range and reach of the arts community in the Bay Area and Northern California," Sydney Tang, curator of the Harrington Gallery, told the Weekly. "The exhibition showcases the most current and eye-catching works that artists have produced in recent months."
"The first time hosting the show in two years, the gallery was excited to bring back the exhibition as it has always been an opportunity to connect artists of all mediums and backgrounds. Hoping to continue the tradition in the years to come, the Harrington Gallery is excited for the return of its annual show," Tang added.
"Fresh Works XI" features works from long-established artists, burgeoning artists and every level in between. Mediums include works of oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and more.
The exhibition held an opening reception on April 1, which included a showcase of floral ikebana arrangements -- inspired by artworks in the show -- crafted by practitioners of the Sogetsu school of ikebana, "which is known for its unique and versatile interpretation of plant materials," according to gallery officials.
That same day, the winners of the "Fresh Works XI" awards were revealed. Leading the way was Pleasanton artist Lynda Briggs, who won the top Gary and Nancy Harrington Award for her painting "Round Midnight".
Seven Merit Awards were presented: "Place and Time 3" by Julie Cuy, "Prickly Poppies" by Buffy Davis, "Quiet Strength" by John DeVilliers, "Woman With the Yellow Hat" by Ellen Gust, "Friends 2" by Joie McClements, "Cathedral de Oaxaca" by Daniel San Souci and "Spring Time" by Kaye Strickland.
Honorable Mention recognition went to Karen Barry ("Canada Geese"), Dmitry Grudsky ("Pelican's Crew") and Denise Howard ("Extreme Agave").
The Harrington Gallery, located inside the Firehouse at 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton, is free and open to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 12-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit firehousearts.org/gallery.
Vintage Hills
on Apr 12, 2023 at 2:19 pm
on Apr 12, 2023 at 2:19 pm
Thank you Pleasanton Weekly for the nice story and mention.
FRESH WORKS a wonderful exhibit!