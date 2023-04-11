Arts

'Fresh Works' at Firehouse

Juried exhibition featuring recent art returns to Harrington Gallery

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 11, 2023, 5:51 am 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

"Ikebana Arrangement" by Cindy Ting is part of the 11th "Fresh Works" exhibition now on display in the Harrington Gallery.

A familiar sight for art lovers is back inside the Firehouse Arts Center following a pandemic-induced hiatus -- the 11th "Fresh Works" juried exhibition.

"Round Midnight" by Lynda Briggs won the Gary and Nancy Harrington Award in "Fresh Works XI".

On display now through June 10 in the Harrington Gallery, the showing is made of up 72 artworks created within the past year by many of the region's most creative artists and selected for the exhibition by juror Ashley L. Voss, owner and director of Voss Gallery in San Francisco.

"This year's 'Fresh Works' group exhibition highlights the wide range and reach of the arts community in the Bay Area and Northern California," Sydney Tang, curator of the Harrington Gallery, told the Weekly. "The exhibition showcases the most current and eye-catching works that artists have produced in recent months."

"The first time hosting the show in two years, the gallery was excited to bring back the exhibition as it has always been an opportunity to connect artists of all mediums and backgrounds. Hoping to continue the tradition in the years to come, the Harrington Gallery is excited for the return of its annual show," Tang added.

"Fresh Works XI" features works from long-established artists, burgeoning artists and every level in between. Mediums include works of oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and more.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The exhibition held an opening reception on April 1, which included a showcase of floral ikebana arrangements -- inspired by artworks in the show -- crafted by practitioners of the Sogetsu school of ikebana, "which is known for its unique and versatile interpretation of plant materials," according to gallery officials.

"Extreme Agave" by Denise Howard.

That same day, the winners of the "Fresh Works XI" awards were revealed. Leading the way was Pleasanton artist Lynda Briggs, who won the top Gary and Nancy Harrington Award for her painting "Round Midnight".

Seven Merit Awards were presented: "Place and Time 3" by Julie Cuy, "Prickly Poppies" by Buffy Davis, "Quiet Strength" by John DeVilliers, "Woman With the Yellow Hat" by Ellen Gust, "Friends 2" by Joie McClements, "Cathedral de Oaxaca" by Daniel San Souci and "Spring Time" by Kaye Strickland.

Honorable Mention recognition went to Karen Barry ("Canada Geese"), Dmitry Grudsky ("Pelican's Crew") and Denise Howard ("Extreme Agave").

The Harrington Gallery, located inside the Firehouse at 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton, is free and open to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 12-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit firehousearts.org/gallery.

"Cathedral de Oaxaca" by Daniel San Souci.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

'Fresh Works' at Firehouse

Juried exhibition featuring recent art returns to Harrington Gallery

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 11, 2023, 5:51 am

A familiar sight for art lovers is back inside the Firehouse Arts Center following a pandemic-induced hiatus -- the 11th "Fresh Works" juried exhibition.

On display now through June 10 in the Harrington Gallery, the showing is made of up 72 artworks created within the past year by many of the region's most creative artists and selected for the exhibition by juror Ashley L. Voss, owner and director of Voss Gallery in San Francisco.

"This year's 'Fresh Works' group exhibition highlights the wide range and reach of the arts community in the Bay Area and Northern California," Sydney Tang, curator of the Harrington Gallery, told the Weekly. "The exhibition showcases the most current and eye-catching works that artists have produced in recent months."

"The first time hosting the show in two years, the gallery was excited to bring back the exhibition as it has always been an opportunity to connect artists of all mediums and backgrounds. Hoping to continue the tradition in the years to come, the Harrington Gallery is excited for the return of its annual show," Tang added.

"Fresh Works XI" features works from long-established artists, burgeoning artists and every level in between. Mediums include works of oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and more.

The exhibition held an opening reception on April 1, which included a showcase of floral ikebana arrangements -- inspired by artworks in the show -- crafted by practitioners of the Sogetsu school of ikebana, "which is known for its unique and versatile interpretation of plant materials," according to gallery officials.

That same day, the winners of the "Fresh Works XI" awards were revealed. Leading the way was Pleasanton artist Lynda Briggs, who won the top Gary and Nancy Harrington Award for her painting "Round Midnight".

Seven Merit Awards were presented: "Place and Time 3" by Julie Cuy, "Prickly Poppies" by Buffy Davis, "Quiet Strength" by John DeVilliers, "Woman With the Yellow Hat" by Ellen Gust, "Friends 2" by Joie McClements, "Cathedral de Oaxaca" by Daniel San Souci and "Spring Time" by Kaye Strickland.

Honorable Mention recognition went to Karen Barry ("Canada Geese"), Dmitry Grudsky ("Pelican's Crew") and Denise Howard ("Extreme Agave").

The Harrington Gallery, located inside the Firehouse at 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton, is free and open to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 12-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit firehousearts.org/gallery.

Comments

Lynda Briggs
Registered user
Vintage Hills
on Apr 12, 2023 at 2:19 pm
Lynda Briggs, Vintage Hills
Registered user
on Apr 12, 2023 at 2:19 pm

Thank you Pleasanton Weekly for the nice story and mention.
FRESH WORKS a wonderful exhibit!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.