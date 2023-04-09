Acclaimed actor Jason Alexander to headline Brilliance at the Bankhead

Livermore Valley Arts has unveiled the headliner for this year's Brilliance at the Bankhead fundraising gala: award-winning actor and comedian Jason Alexander.

Best known for portraying George Costanza on the sitcom "Seinfeld" for nine years, Alexander is also a Tony Award and Daytime Emmy Award winner, an accomplished director and a touring performer with his one-man show "As Long As You're Asking: A Conversation with Jason Alexander".

Alexander "will bring comedy and a whimsical salute to Broadway musicals to the Tri-Valley" during his performance on Sept. 9 at the Brilliance at the Bankhead, which is Livermore Valley Arts' largest fundraising event each year, according to the foundation. He will be accompanied onstage by the Livermore-Amador Symphony.

"Proceeds support activities at both the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center, as well as the independent nonprofit organization's broad educational and cultural arts outreach activities," LVA officials said.

After breaking into the New York stage acting scene in the early 1980s, Alexander became a regular performer on Broadway throughout the decade, including his Tony-winning lead performance in "Jerome Robbins' Broadway" in 1989.