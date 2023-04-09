Arts

Acclaimed actor Jason Alexander to headline Brilliance at the Bankhead

September gala is Livermore Valley Arts' biggest fundraiser

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Livermore Valley Arts has unveiled the headliner for this year's Brilliance at the Bankhead fundraising gala: award-winning actor and comedian Jason Alexander.

Jason Alexander is set to headline the Brilliance at the Bankhead fundraising gala on Sept. 9. (Photo courtesy Livermore Valley Arts)

Best known for portraying George Costanza on the sitcom "Seinfeld" for nine years, Alexander is also a Tony Award and Daytime Emmy Award winner, an accomplished director and a touring performer with his one-man show "As Long As You're Asking: A Conversation with Jason Alexander".

Alexander "will bring comedy and a whimsical salute to Broadway musicals to the Tri-Valley" during his performance on Sept. 9 at the Brilliance at the Bankhead, which is Livermore Valley Arts' largest fundraising event each year, according to the foundation. He will be accompanied onstage by the Livermore-Amador Symphony.

"Proceeds support activities at both the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center, as well as the independent nonprofit organization's broad educational and cultural arts outreach activities," LVA officials said.

After breaking into the New York stage acting scene in the early 1980s, Alexander became a regular performer on Broadway throughout the decade, including his Tony-winning lead performance in "Jerome Robbins' Broadway" in 1989.

That same year, the television show that would catapult him to international stardom debuted. Alexander co-starred on "Seinfeld" through 1998, earning seven consecutive Emmy nominations for his performance as George Costanza.

Alexander has made countless appearances on TV, and his notable film work included supporting roles in "Pretty Woman", "Dunston Checks In" and "Shallow Hal", as well as voice work in Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame". He would also earn a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song for "The Bad Guys?" on "Brainwashed by Toons" in 2020.

"Aside from his performances on stage, screen and television, he has worked extensively as a writer, composer, director, producer and teacher of acting," LVA officials said. "In between all this, he has also become an award-winning magician, a notorious poker player, and a respected advocate on social and political issues."

Alexander's appearance at Brilliance at the Bankhead will mark the ceremonial start of the Bankhead's 2023-24 season. VIP tickets, as well as sponsorship opportunities, are now available for the Sept. 9 gala. To learn more, visit livermorearts.org.

