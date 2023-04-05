John Oates to headline at Bankhead Theater next week

Famed songwriter and musician John Oates will be performing at Livermore's Bankhead Theater next Friday night (April 14).
The musician may be best known as part of one of the best-selling duos of all time, Hall & Oates. The band rose to worldwide fame during the 1970s and had a series of successful No. 1 singles and Grammy nominations.
Both Oates and Daryl Hall are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and The American Songwriters Hall of Fame for the music they produced working together. After leaving the duo in 1999, Oates achieved success with his solo music endeavors and has since released seven studio albums.
Livermore Valley Arts officials have expressed excitement over the upcoming Bankhead performance by Oates.
"He is one half of the most popular duos of all time, so what a great opportunity to see his own solo music live," said Ruth Egherman, LVA spokesperson and director of marketing.
Egherman shared that Oates' live set will include an acoustic and storytelling portion, in addition to renditions of his more popular songs.
"He's gonna be performing an acoustic set as well and telling stories along the way," Egherman said. "I think that we have a great opportunity to share a big star with the Tri-Valley audience and an experience -- not just the music, but the stories behind the music which makes it an intimate environment."
Given that Oates has had a huge impact on modern songwriting and music through his own work over the past several decades, Egherman said she hopes that visitors will reminisce about younger days.
"I just hope that it brings back fond memories for our audience members and that they have a good time. They might be reintroduced to an artist that they once loved and have not listened to in a while," Egherman said.
Egherman feels the Bankhead Theater venue is the perfect one for Oates to showcase his skills.
"The utmost importance to the entire team is that every patron who walks through the (Bankhead) doors feels special, gets treated well and enjoys the show," Egherman said. "We hope each audience member has a great experience."
To see more information about the Oates performance or other upcoming Bankhead Theater shows, visit livermorearts.org.
