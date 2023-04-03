Arts

Shakespeare in the Vineyard plays announced

'Silent Sky' followed by 'Much Ado About Nothing' in Livermore this summer

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Livermore-based nonprofit performance company SPARC Theater is bringing back its Shakespeare in the Vineyard series this summer with two plays outdoors in the heart of the region's wine country.

The production of playwright Lauren Gunderson's "Silent Sky" will kick things off between June 22 to July 9, followed by SPARC Theater's interpretation of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on weekends between July 14 to Aug. 6. Both plays will be performed on the stage at Darcie Kent Vineyards on Tesla Road in Livermore.

"Much Ado is one of my favorite plays, with highly intelligent characters engaged in witty dialogue, clowns earnestly attempting to be great citizens, while real-world relationships and vulnerabilities keep the story grounded. With great costumes and quality wine it's a fantastic night out," said SPARC founding artistic director Lisa A. Tromovitch, who is directing the Shakespeare play.

One of Shakespeare's most popular plays, the tragic comedy -- with themes of love, honor and deceit -- follows new lovebirds Claudio and Hero trying to play matchmaker for Beatrice and Benedick.

"Much Ado About Nothing" runs on Friday through Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m., as well as select Thursday nights, during its performance window, including "Preview and Family Night" on July 14 and "Opening and Benefit Night" on July 15.

Preceding the Shakespeare classic is director Jennifer Le Blanc's presentation of "Silent Sky".

(Image courtesy SPARC Theater)

"'Silent Sky' is based on the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, a 19th-century astronomer who tries to find her place in the world while studying the stars. Combining science, music and heart, Henrietta and her female peers pave the way for an immeasurable discovery," according to SPARC Theater.

"Silent Sky" will also be performed Fridays through Sundays, and select Thursdays, at 7:30 p.m. during its run, including preview night on June 22 and opening night on June 23.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale toward the end of this month. To learn more, visit www.sparctheater.org or call 925-443-BARD (2273). Formerly known as Livermore Shakespeare Festival, SPARC Theater formally stands for Shakespeare & Performing Arts Regional Company.

Jeremy Walsh
 
