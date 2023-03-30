Arts

'Inflatable Sculpture' integrates science, technology and art

Artist to bring innovative, unique workshop to Livermore teens in April

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 30, 2023, 3:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Catherine Judge's Inflatable Sculpture Workshop at the Bothwell Arts Center is open to youth ages 13-18. Students will be able to design, construct and showcase their completed works at a public exhibition on the final day of the program. (Photo courtesy Catherine Judge)

Livermore Valley Arts is set to hold an innovative artistic workshop designed to give Livermore teens the opportunity to design, create and construct works of art with other teens.

Artist in Residence Catherine "Cat" Judge will introduce her "Inflatable Sculpture Workshop - Making Art Together program" for youth ages 13-18 in April. It will integrate science, technology and art, all while teaching about collaboration and creative processes.

The workshop will be held during spring break, April 5 - 7, at Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 8th St., Livermore, with a final showcase of completed work April 8 at the Bankhead Plaza, 2400 First St., Livermore.

The Bothwell Arts Center will be welcoming esteemed artist Catherine Judge this spring. Judge, the center's newest artist-in-residence is set to hold the Inflatable Sculpture Workshop for teens and youth. (Photo courtesy Catherine Judge)

"Inflatable Sculpture Workshop allows participants to experience creating large-scale public artworks from scratch," said Judge. "They go from a sketch to a scale model to a sculpture large enough to actually walk through and experience as an architectural space."

Judge, a Boston-based artist, conceived the program so students could have creative control over their artwork while expressing their innermost feelings.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"(When designing the workshop), we talked about how one can offer young people the opportunity to express themselves," she said. "I hope this will be a very empowering process for students."

Throughout her career, Judge has been involved in a number of educational art and collaborative projects. Judge said what she finds most touching about these programs is how the students can express themselves through the given medium and share cathartic experiences together.

An inflatable sculpture from a previous workshop done by Catherine Judge is shown. Judge is now set to be the newest artist-in-residence at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore. (Photo courtesy Catherine Judge)

"There's something about teaching the creative process and opening students up to that, whether I'm working with young children, teens, adults or the elderly," Judge explained. "They're opening their hearts and intellects up by creating something that's important to them. There's a tremendous opportunity for all of us to learn from them."

In the Inflatable Sculpture Workshop, Judge hopes students will find their own creative voice and see the power in broadcasting that. The specific theme will be the natural environment and concerns for the climate.

"Students are charged with the mission of creating meaningful works of art for their community," Judge said. "I think it's really important for students to make work that's about their experience and about them, to make art that reflects what they want to express."

Judge explained how her graduate experience at MIT inspired her curiosity about inflatable works of art. During her time there, she was involved in an art and technology program known as ACT in which she studied under well-known German artist Otto Piene.

"I always found that there was something engaging when you're offering these beautiful objects for the community to interact with," she reflected. "I began to piece together that it would be possible to do this with groups of teenagers."

Anne Giancola, visual arts and education manager with Livermore Valley Arts, spoke about the workshop's significance to the local community and what she hopes the community will gain from it.

"LVA is interested in bringing national talent through artist-in-residence programming and this was a great opportunity to bring this workshop to the Tri-Valley area," Giancola said. "Having Catherine run a teen workshop to influence youth to appreciate the power of creativity is an ideal way to share ideas and foster collaboration with youth participation."

Giancola said the workshop gets at the core meaning behind art creation, "it's people working individually and together to comment on their environment and emotions and to share this with those around us."

The LVA manager echoes Judge's feelings about artistic expression, she too hopes students will learn the power and freedom in creating works of art and then sharing with the public.

Visual artist Catherine Judge will serve as the Bothwell Arts Center's newest artist-in-residence. Judge plans to facilitate the Inflatable Sculpture Workshop for teens from April 5-7. (Photo courtesy Catherine Judge)

"The workshop is creating something large and impactful that is completely from the voice of the students involved and that it is beyond art that is constricted by time in a classroom or to not make a mess," Giancola said. "The end result will be an amazing large-format, group project that can be shared with the community."

In addition to creating works of art, participants will learn about the history of making public art statements and the power they have to make a difference.

To find out more information about the Bothwell Arts Center or to register for the Inflatable Sculpture Workshop, visit the LVA website Livermorearts.org or call (925) 373-6800.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

'Inflatable Sculpture' integrates science, technology and art

Artist to bring innovative, unique workshop to Livermore teens in April

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 30, 2023, 3:26 pm

Livermore Valley Arts is set to hold an innovative artistic workshop designed to give Livermore teens the opportunity to design, create and construct works of art with other teens.

Artist in Residence Catherine "Cat" Judge will introduce her "Inflatable Sculpture Workshop - Making Art Together program" for youth ages 13-18 in April. It will integrate science, technology and art, all while teaching about collaboration and creative processes.

The workshop will be held during spring break, April 5 - 7, at Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 8th St., Livermore, with a final showcase of completed work April 8 at the Bankhead Plaza, 2400 First St., Livermore.

"Inflatable Sculpture Workshop allows participants to experience creating large-scale public artworks from scratch," said Judge. "They go from a sketch to a scale model to a sculpture large enough to actually walk through and experience as an architectural space."

Judge, a Boston-based artist, conceived the program so students could have creative control over their artwork while expressing their innermost feelings.

"(When designing the workshop), we talked about how one can offer young people the opportunity to express themselves," she said. "I hope this will be a very empowering process for students."

Throughout her career, Judge has been involved in a number of educational art and collaborative projects. Judge said what she finds most touching about these programs is how the students can express themselves through the given medium and share cathartic experiences together.

"There's something about teaching the creative process and opening students up to that, whether I'm working with young children, teens, adults or the elderly," Judge explained. "They're opening their hearts and intellects up by creating something that's important to them. There's a tremendous opportunity for all of us to learn from them."

In the Inflatable Sculpture Workshop, Judge hopes students will find their own creative voice and see the power in broadcasting that. The specific theme will be the natural environment and concerns for the climate.

"Students are charged with the mission of creating meaningful works of art for their community," Judge said. "I think it's really important for students to make work that's about their experience and about them, to make art that reflects what they want to express."

Judge explained how her graduate experience at MIT inspired her curiosity about inflatable works of art. During her time there, she was involved in an art and technology program known as ACT in which she studied under well-known German artist Otto Piene.

"I always found that there was something engaging when you're offering these beautiful objects for the community to interact with," she reflected. "I began to piece together that it would be possible to do this with groups of teenagers."

Anne Giancola, visual arts and education manager with Livermore Valley Arts, spoke about the workshop's significance to the local community and what she hopes the community will gain from it.

"LVA is interested in bringing national talent through artist-in-residence programming and this was a great opportunity to bring this workshop to the Tri-Valley area," Giancola said. "Having Catherine run a teen workshop to influence youth to appreciate the power of creativity is an ideal way to share ideas and foster collaboration with youth participation."

Giancola said the workshop gets at the core meaning behind art creation, "it's people working individually and together to comment on their environment and emotions and to share this with those around us."

The LVA manager echoes Judge's feelings about artistic expression, she too hopes students will learn the power and freedom in creating works of art and then sharing with the public.

"The workshop is creating something large and impactful that is completely from the voice of the students involved and that it is beyond art that is constricted by time in a classroom or to not make a mess," Giancola said. "The end result will be an amazing large-format, group project that can be shared with the community."

In addition to creating works of art, participants will learn about the history of making public art statements and the power they have to make a difference.

To find out more information about the Bothwell Arts Center or to register for the Inflatable Sculpture Workshop, visit the LVA website Livermorearts.org or call (925) 373-6800.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.