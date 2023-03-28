Las Positas College gears up for spring concert series

The Las Positas College (LPC) Music Department has announced a new concert series that will begin on Thursday (March 30) and will run through May 22.

The upcoming spring concert series will bring together the LPC Music Department's students, staff and guest artists to perform for the community and show off their collective musical prowess.

According to the LPC Music Department — which provides extensive music education about a range of subjects to its pupils — the live music performances will serve as a testament to the talent and diligence of the college's music students and faculty.

"We are thrilled to showcase the hard work and dedication of our talented students in this year's spring concert series. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to experience the joy and passion our students bring to the stage, and we can't wait to share it with everyone," said Dan Marschak, coordinator of the department and director of jazz combos.

There will be six performances in total that make up the concert series, which includes: Spring Jazz Combos and Jazz Ensembles (March 30), Spring Vocal Concert (April 20), LPC Jazz Ensembles featuring the Kyle Athayde Trio (April 27), Student Recitals (May 11), Instrumental Chamber Ensemble Spring Concert (May 18) and Brass Over Bridges Premiers LPC student pieces (May 22).