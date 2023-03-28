Arts

Las Positas College gears up for spring concert series

Upcoming shows will bring students, staff and guest artists together to perform for the community

by Pleasanton Weekly staff

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 28, 2023, 5:43 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Las Positas College (LPC) Music Department has announced a new concert series that will begin on Thursday (March 30) and will run through May 22.

The upcoming spring concert series will bring together the LPC Music Department's students, staff and guest artists to perform for the community and show off their collective musical prowess. 

According to the LPC Music Department — which provides extensive music education about a range of subjects to its pupils — the live music performances will serve as a testament to the talent and diligence of the college's music students and faculty.

"We are thrilled to showcase the hard work and dedication of our talented students in this year's spring concert series. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to experience the joy and passion our students bring to the stage, and we can't wait to share it with everyone," said Dan Marschak, coordinator of the department and director of jazz combos.

There will be six performances in total that make up the concert series, which includes: Spring Jazz Combos and Jazz Ensembles (March 30), Spring Vocal Concert (April 20), LPC Jazz Ensembles featuring the Kyle Athayde Trio (April 27), Student Recitals (May 11), Instrumental Chamber Ensemble Spring Concert (May 18) and Brass Over Bridges Premiers LPC student pieces (May 22).

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

All of the performances from the live music series are scheduled to take place at the Barbara F. Mertes Center for the Arts main stage in building 4000 on the LPC campus, with each concert beginning at 7 p.m. (with the lone exception being Student Recitals, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.).

For more information on the LPC Music Department 2023 events and to purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com/events/LPCMusic 

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Las Positas College gears up for spring concert series

Upcoming shows will bring students, staff and guest artists together to perform for the community

by Pleasanton Weekly staff /

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 28, 2023, 5:43 pm

The Las Positas College (LPC) Music Department has announced a new concert series that will begin on Thursday (March 30) and will run through May 22.

The upcoming spring concert series will bring together the LPC Music Department's students, staff and guest artists to perform for the community and show off their collective musical prowess. 

According to the LPC Music Department — which provides extensive music education about a range of subjects to its pupils — the live music performances will serve as a testament to the talent and diligence of the college's music students and faculty.

"We are thrilled to showcase the hard work and dedication of our talented students in this year's spring concert series. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to experience the joy and passion our students bring to the stage, and we can't wait to share it with everyone," said Dan Marschak, coordinator of the department and director of jazz combos.

There will be six performances in total that make up the concert series, which includes: Spring Jazz Combos and Jazz Ensembles (March 30), Spring Vocal Concert (April 20), LPC Jazz Ensembles featuring the Kyle Athayde Trio (April 27), Student Recitals (May 11), Instrumental Chamber Ensemble Spring Concert (May 18) and Brass Over Bridges Premiers LPC student pieces (May 22).

All of the performances from the live music series are scheduled to take place at the Barbara F. Mertes Center for the Arts main stage in building 4000 on the LPC campus, with each concert beginning at 7 p.m. (with the lone exception being Student Recitals, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.).

For more information on the LPC Music Department 2023 events and to purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com/events/LPCMusic 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.