Amador freshman wins international music competition

After qualifying for one of the most prestigious international music competitions in the country, a young Pleasanton native secured the top prize -- winning her a unique scholarship opportunity and national exposure.

Celicia Thendean was recently announced as the Winter 2022 Philadelphia International Music Festival grand-prize winner. The competition provides thousands in scholarship funds to the Top 10 finalists ages 6 to 19 in the festival's semiannual Online Concerto Competition. The 14-year-old from Pleasanton not only qualified to participate, but earned first place.

"A lot of things in my life revolve around music. From practicing to lessons to listening to music to band to playing pieces in my head, music is constantly present in my life," Thendean said in a Feb. 23 press release announcing her win.

"I feel like my biggest goal is to reach as many people as I can through my music. Whether it will be performing at venues or senior centers or posting online, I feel that there is a great value in sharing what I feel through music," she continued.

Prior to taking home the grand prize, she has dedicated much of her life to classical music and has performed in venues across the Tri-Valley. Thendean is a multi-instrumentalist, meaning she is able to play several instruments at a proficient level. She began with piano at age 4, cello at 8, oboe at 11 and clarinet at 14.