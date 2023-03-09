Art that put the Bay Area on the map

Explore the creativity and expertise of perhaps the most significant art movement in Bay Area history, now on display in the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore.

"Bay Area Figurative Exhibit: Emerging from Abstraction", the new exhibition in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery, "highlights the significance of this movement, considered the first significant North-American art movement to be based on the West Coast," and features works from accomplished painters of the genre, past and present, including late Livermore artist and educator Oneida Stowe, according to Livermore Valley Arts officials.

"The public is invited to share in this hometown exhibit at The Bankhead, with a unique opportunity to look into this notable movement right from our part of the world, to see how art from our beautiful corner of the globe was influenced by our surroundings and in turn influenced back the greater art world as a whole," LVA officials said.

The Bay Area Figurative movement was born in the 1950s with local painters starting to move away from the popular Abstract Expressionism genre and focus their paintings on recognizable subject matter, according to LVA.

"Oftentimes, the subjects were figurative and usually painted with the beautiful strong light for which Northern California is known. A second generation of Bay Area Figurative artists emerged following the 1950s, and the style continues with a new generation of artists today," LVA officials said.