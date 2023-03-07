'Caught in the Villain's Gaze' onstage in Sunol

The Sunol Repertory Theatre stages a melodramatic play each year at the small hometown school to support arts among youth and the community at-large in Sunol.

The 40th season production holds that much more significance for the local theater troupe. Proceeds from the original play, "Caught in the Villain's Gaze", over the next three weeks will benefit the arts program at Sunol Glen School, which is still recovering from serious damage sustained from the early-winter rainstorms and flooding.

"The Sunol Repertory Theatre Company was formed in 1982 to support the arts program at Sunol Glen School. It was envisioned as a way to give local people a chance to perform on stage," director and playwright E. Tom Harland told the Weekly.

"We produce one show a year and our production this year is even more important in that the community has suffered with the New Year's Day flood. Among other community losses the Art Building was destroyed at the school," Harland said. "The proceeds from this year's production will go a long way to bringing the arts to our students."

Harland's original play -- fully entitled, "Caught in the Villain's Gaze: Or...Your Mother Was Right About Those Theater People!" -- is set to debut this weekend in the theater at the school on Main Street in Sunol