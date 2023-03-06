Arts

Ride through Niles Canyon on vintage trains

Nonprofit running weekend trips

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Niles Canyon Railway is offering weekend excursions on its trains starting March 11. (Photo courtesy NCRY)

Niles Canyon Railway will soon be restarting its weekend outings of rides on classic and restored steam- and diesel-powered trains.

The program, which begins this weekend, will offer two roundtrips each day departing from the Sunol station only, with both open and enclosed cars available.

"We are thrilled to be back for 2023 and offer a new set of special rides starting with the second and third weekends of each month from March through October. Come for a relaxing ride through scenic Niles Canyon," said officials with Pacific Locomotive Association, Inc., the nonprofit that operates Niles Canyon Railway.

Each trip is one hour and 20 minutes and open to all ages, with tickets available online now. For the two weekends each in March and April, the diesel train will run on the Saturdays (beginning March 11) and the steam train will be on the Sundays (starting March 12). The Sunol station gift shop will be open as well.

Niles Canyon Railway at the end of the month will also be launching the first trains of its field trip and education program of 2023.

Meanwhile, the association continues efforts to restore its Southern Pacific (SP) No. 1744 train, including a fundraising effort toward its project goal of $125,000 that has generated close to $30,000 to date.

"Our 2023 SP No. 1744 restoration work continues with our renewed focus on the 1744's boiler along with ongoing running gear work," officials said. "The new firebox is in place, and now we need nearly 1,400 staybolts to secure it to the boiler. Each custom-made staybolt costs between $50 and $130, which represents a significant outlay of funds."

For more information on all programs, including tickets for the weekend excursions, visit www.ncry.org.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013.

