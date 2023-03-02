Arts

Asbury Players production highlights female empowerment, friendship and misadventure

'The Savannah Sipping Society' onstage in Livermore over next two weekends

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 2, 2023, 10:26 pm
The main cast members starring in the upcoming production of "The Savannah Sipping Society" in Livermore. (Photo courtesy Asbury Players)

Livermore theater group Asbury Players will be producing "The Savannah Sipping Society" this month, a play that highlights a unique cast of characters and their struggles to trust, love and find hope through tough times.

The story follows four distinct women from the Southern United States as they grapple with traditional values and learn to accept help from each other. In an attempt to switch up their lives, the women experience moments of self-realization, friendship and misadventure.

"It's really about having each other's backs and women supporting each other through tough times," said Martie Muldoon, producer and star of the show. "It really appealed to all of us."

"My character (Randa) is a workaholic, devoted to her career and never really had relationships before. She came from a family that was not terribly supportive of her, one that clearly favored her brother," she said. "She's pretty reluctant to this idea of opening herself up to these other women and letting them become her family."

Part of the Asbury United Methodist Church, Asbury Players was originally formed in 1991.

Muldoon has worked with the Asbury Players and a variety of other local performing arts groups for the past several years.

"The theater community in this area is very tight knit and supportive. Everyone is open to helping each other out. Just having roots in the community really helps," Muldoon said of her experience within the local performing arts scene.

Given the major themes of the show, production members feel it is especially timely.

"I think audiences will be charmed. It's a lovely play, with lots of laughs, jokes and poignancy as well," Muldoon said. "I think everyone in the audience will find someone they can relate to and maybe come away with a little bit of hope for whatever situations they are going through."

Evening shows of "The Savannah Sipping Society" will be held at the Asbury United Methodist Church on March 4, 10 and 11 and 7 p.m. while afternoon shows are March 5 and 12 at 2 p.m.

"Finding ways to help each other get through the tougher times is something that seems to really resonate with people at this particular point in history," Muldoon said. "That is really the overall thought of the play -- let's help each other become stronger together."

Find more information about the theater group and additional upcoming productions at asburylive.org.

