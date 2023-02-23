Livermore Valley Opera performing Puccini's 'Tosca'

Mills, who has served as artistic director with LVO since 2016, explained how the performing arts company carefully selected two complementary productions for what was going to be their current season of shows.

"It has something for everyone: high drama, passion, beautiful tunes, a romantic couple and one of the all-time great villains in opera," Mills added.

"'Tosca' is one of Puccini's best operas," LVO artistic director Erie Mills said. "An opera diva, her patriotic lover and a corrupt police chief all clash in this gripping tale of love, jealousy and deceit."

Originally written in 1900 by composer Giacomo Puccini, the story follows Floria Tosca and Mario Cavaradossi, a pair of lovers in 19th-century Rome, on a journey that incorporates elements of drama, jealousy, love, murder, politics and betrayal.

Livermore Valley Opera is set to bring the classic Italian production "Tosca" to the Bankhead Theater stage next month as part of its 31st season of performances.

Guests can attend a dinner opening night held at Uncle Yu's at the Vineyard at 4 p.m. before the first show, with a separate ticket required for entry.

The group is scheduled to perform a total of four shows of "Tosca" at the Livermore venue at 2400 First St., with opening night March 4 at 7:30 p.m. A second evening show will be performed March 11 at 7:30 p.m., while shows on March 5 and 12 will be performed in the afternoon at 2 p.m.

LVO was originally founded in 1992 with the goal of enriching the community in professional theater performances. Since then, they have produced dozens of classic opera productions.

"I'm looking forward to wonderful performances. I always look forward to the audience's reaction, how they respond not only to the music but to the action," Mills said. "All the elements are there for brilliant performances. I can't wait for the LVO audiences to experience this. We are also fortunate to have members of the Cantabella Children's Chorus and members of the Livermore Rotary joining us on stage."

Directed by Bruce Donnell, the production of "Tosca" stars LVO performers Ann Toomey as Tosca and Alex Boyer as Cavaradossi. All shows are to be accompanied by a full orchestra, and sung in Italian with English subtitles provided.

"We began our 31st season last fall with a great comedy (Gaetano Donizetti's 'The Elixir of Love') and we thought we wanted a true tragedy to make the pair of operas complete," Mills said.

Livermore Valley Opera performing Puccini's 'Tosca'

'Gripping tale of love, jealousy and deceit' onstage from March 4-12