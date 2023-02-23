Arts

Livermore Valley Opera performing Puccini's 'Tosca'

'Gripping tale of love, jealousy and deceit' onstage from March 4-12

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 23, 2023, 10:55 pm 0
The Livermore Valley Opera is planned to perform "Tosca" this March at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. Directed by Bruce Donnell, the production stars LVO performers Ann Toomey (shown) as Tosca. (Photo courtesy LVO)

Livermore Valley Opera is set to bring the classic Italian production "Tosca" to the Bankhead Theater stage next month as part of its 31st season of performances.

Originally written in 1900 by composer Giacomo Puccini, the story follows Floria Tosca and Mario Cavaradossi, a pair of lovers in 19th-century Rome, on a journey that incorporates elements of drama, jealousy, love, murder, politics and betrayal.

"'Tosca' is one of Puccini's best operas," LVO artistic director Erie Mills said. "An opera diva, her patriotic lover and a corrupt police chief all clash in this gripping tale of love, jealousy and deceit."

"It has something for everyone: high drama, passion, beautiful tunes, a romantic couple and one of the all-time great villains in opera," Mills added.

Mills, who has served as artistic director with LVO since 2016, explained how the performing arts company carefully selected two complementary productions for what was going to be their current season of shows.

"We began our 31st season last fall with a great comedy (Gaetano Donizetti's 'The Elixir of Love') and we thought we wanted a true tragedy to make the pair of operas complete," Mills said.

Alex Boyer will portray Cavaradossi in Livermore Valley Opera's production of "Tosca" this March. (Photo courtesy LVO)

Directed by Bruce Donnell, the production of "Tosca" stars LVO performers Ann Toomey as Tosca and Alex Boyer as Cavaradossi. All shows are to be accompanied by a full orchestra, and sung in Italian with English subtitles provided.

Mills told the Weekly that audience members this March can expect to experience "absolutely gorgeous singing and wonderful acting."

"I'm looking forward to wonderful performances. I always look forward to the audience's reaction, how they respond not only to the music but to the action," Mills said. "All the elements are there for brilliant performances. I can't wait for the LVO audiences to experience this. We are also fortunate to have members of the Cantabella Children's Chorus and members of the Livermore Rotary joining us on stage."

LVO was originally founded in 1992 with the goal of enriching the community in professional theater performances. Since then, they have produced dozens of classic opera productions.

The group is scheduled to perform a total of four shows of "Tosca" at the Livermore venue at 2400 First St., with opening night March 4 at 7:30 p.m. A second evening show will be performed March 11 at 7:30 p.m., while shows on March 5 and 12 will be performed in the afternoon at 2 p.m.

Guests can attend a dinner opening night held at Uncle Yu's at the Vineyard at 4 p.m. before the first show, with a separate ticket required for entry.

Tickets are available at the Bankhead Theater box office in downtown Livermore or online at livermorearts.org.

