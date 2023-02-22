Arts

Stellar spring and summer slate at the Bankhead

Rocker John Oates, comedian Paula Poundstone, pianist Keiko Matsui among the acts

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 22, 2023, 4:54 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates has been added to the Bankhead Theater schedule, with a special acoustic concert on April 14. (Photo courtesy LVA)

Livermore Valley Arts has shined a spotlight on its upcoming spring and summer schedule at the Bankhead Theater, including a special acoustic set from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates, a night of comedy with Paula Poundstone and the return of the Courtyard Concerts series.

A night of comedy with Paula Poundstone at the Bankhead on June 10. (Photo courtesy LVA)

The performer list also features comedian Maria Bamford, pianist and composer Keiko Matsui, all-female quintet Mustangs of the West and magician and illusionist Mike Super, a former finalist on "America's Got Talent".

As part of their announcement highlighting the summer series, LVA officials confirmed that famed rocker Oates had been added to its spring lineup for a concert on the night of April 14.

Oates is best known for his work in the duo Hall & Oates and their massive hits in the 1970s and '80s including "Maneater", "You Make My Dreams", "Rich Girl" and "I Can't Go for That". Also an accomplished solo artist, Oates is set to perform an acoustic set at the Bankhead.

Poundstone will mark the formal start of the Bankhead's summer slate, a couple weeks before the calendar officially turns for the season.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

A touring comedian "known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit", Poundstone hosts her own weekly podcast "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" and has published multiple books, according to LVA officials. She makes her return to the Bankhead on June 10.

Comedy will take the night again on July 21 as Bamford makes her debut at the Livermore venue. She's starred in multiple specials on Comedy Central and Netflix and contributed voiceover roles on series such as "BoJack Horseman".

Pianist Keiko Matsui is returning to the Bankhead for a concert on Aug. 4. (Photo courtesy LVA)

Japanese contemporary jazz pianist and composer Matsui will perform her "transcendent and haunting melodies ... that speak a universally appealing language" on Aug. 4, according to LVA officials.

Two weeks later, recently reunited Mustangs of the West out of Southern California will bring their eclectic style to the Bankhead. "To hear band members talk about their present incarnation is to tune into five women who are dedicated to defining their new destiny with the commitment it takes to share it with the world," LVA officials said ahead of the Aug. 19 concert.

Illusion will fill the air toward the end of August when magician Super, who was a finalist on "America's Got Talent" in 2014, performs on the night of Aug. 25.

The Bankhead will also welcome back the Courtyard Concerts series during the months ahead in the venue's Madden Courtyard. The shows begin next month with Michelle Lambert on March 10, followed by The LK Project on April 13, Jenny Madrigal on May 12, KNR on June 9 and Matt Finders & Friends on Aug. 11.

For tickets and more information on all events this spring and summer at the Bankhead, go to livermorearts.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stellar spring and summer slate at the Bankhead

Rocker John Oates, comedian Paula Poundstone, pianist Keiko Matsui among the acts

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 22, 2023, 4:54 am

Livermore Valley Arts has shined a spotlight on its upcoming spring and summer schedule at the Bankhead Theater, including a special acoustic set from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates, a night of comedy with Paula Poundstone and the return of the Courtyard Concerts series.

The performer list also features comedian Maria Bamford, pianist and composer Keiko Matsui, all-female quintet Mustangs of the West and magician and illusionist Mike Super, a former finalist on "America's Got Talent".

As part of their announcement highlighting the summer series, LVA officials confirmed that famed rocker Oates had been added to its spring lineup for a concert on the night of April 14.

Oates is best known for his work in the duo Hall & Oates and their massive hits in the 1970s and '80s including "Maneater", "You Make My Dreams", "Rich Girl" and "I Can't Go for That". Also an accomplished solo artist, Oates is set to perform an acoustic set at the Bankhead.

Poundstone will mark the formal start of the Bankhead's summer slate, a couple weeks before the calendar officially turns for the season.

A touring comedian "known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit", Poundstone hosts her own weekly podcast "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" and has published multiple books, according to LVA officials. She makes her return to the Bankhead on June 10.

Comedy will take the night again on July 21 as Bamford makes her debut at the Livermore venue. She's starred in multiple specials on Comedy Central and Netflix and contributed voiceover roles on series such as "BoJack Horseman".

Japanese contemporary jazz pianist and composer Matsui will perform her "transcendent and haunting melodies ... that speak a universally appealing language" on Aug. 4, according to LVA officials.

Two weeks later, recently reunited Mustangs of the West out of Southern California will bring their eclectic style to the Bankhead. "To hear band members talk about their present incarnation is to tune into five women who are dedicated to defining their new destiny with the commitment it takes to share it with the world," LVA officials said ahead of the Aug. 19 concert.

Illusion will fill the air toward the end of August when magician Super, who was a finalist on "America's Got Talent" in 2014, performs on the night of Aug. 25.

The Bankhead will also welcome back the Courtyard Concerts series during the months ahead in the venue's Madden Courtyard. The shows begin next month with Michelle Lambert on March 10, followed by The LK Project on April 13, Jenny Madrigal on May 12, KNR on June 9 and Matt Finders & Friends on Aug. 11.

For tickets and more information on all events this spring and summer at the Bankhead, go to livermorearts.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.