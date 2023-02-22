Stellar spring and summer slate at the Bankhead

Oates is best known for his work in the duo Hall & Oates and their massive hits in the 1970s and '80s including "Maneater", "You Make My Dreams", "Rich Girl" and "I Can't Go for That". Also an accomplished solo artist, Oates is set to perform an acoustic set at the Bankhead.

As part of their announcement highlighting the summer series, LVA officials confirmed that famed rocker Oates had been added to its spring lineup for a concert on the night of April 14.

The performer list also features comedian Maria Bamford, pianist and composer Keiko Matsui, all-female quintet Mustangs of the West and magician and illusionist Mike Super, a former finalist on "America's Got Talent".

Livermore Valley Arts has shined a spotlight on its upcoming spring and summer schedule at the Bankhead Theater, including a special acoustic set from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates, a night of comedy with Paula Poundstone and the return of the Courtyard Concerts series.

For tickets and more information on all events this spring and summer at the Bankhead, go to livermorearts.org.

The Bankhead will also welcome back the Courtyard Concerts series during the months ahead in the venue's Madden Courtyard. The shows begin next month with Michelle Lambert on March 10, followed by The LK Project on April 13, Jenny Madrigal on May 12, KNR on June 9 and Matt Finders & Friends on Aug. 11.

Illusion will fill the air toward the end of August when magician Super, who was a finalist on "America's Got Talent" in 2014, performs on the night of Aug. 25.

Two weeks later, recently reunited Mustangs of the West out of Southern California will bring their eclectic style to the Bankhead. "To hear band members talk about their present incarnation is to tune into five women who are dedicated to defining their new destiny with the commitment it takes to share it with the world," LVA officials said ahead of the Aug. 19 concert.

Comedy will take the night again on July 21 as Bamford makes her debut at the Livermore venue. She's starred in multiple specials on Comedy Central and Netflix and contributed voiceover roles on series such as "BoJack Horseman".

A touring comedian "known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit", Poundstone hosts her own weekly podcast "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" and has published multiple books, according to LVA officials. She makes her return to the Bankhead on June 10.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Stellar spring and summer slate at the Bankhead

Rocker John Oates, comedian Paula Poundstone, pianist Keiko Matsui among the acts