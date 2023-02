Livermore-based alt pop punk band Until Further Notice is bringing its sound to the Firehouse Arts Center stage in downtown Pleasanton next week.

The band is known for performing original songs and covers influenced by alt pop punk of the 2000s, '90s grunge and classic rock.

The concert at the Firehouse is set for 8 p.m. next Friday (March 3); to learn more, visit firehousearts.org.