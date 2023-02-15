Sounds of the globe at the Bankhead

"The hallmark of any Canadian Brass performance is entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity, and, most of all, exploring the possibilities of an all-brass chamber group with a spirit of fun -- but never at the expense of the music, performed with utmost dedication, skill and excellence," they said, adding: "With four decades under their belts, Canadian Brass continues to thrill audiences around the world -- and they don't look like they are letting up anytime soon."

"Each of their concerts shows the full range from trademark Baroque and Broadway hits, to new compositions and arrangements created especially for them -- from formal classical presentations to music served up with lively dialogue and theatrical effects," LVA reps said.

With a long career of dozens of albums, worldwide tours and television appearances including "The Tonight Show" and "Sesame Street", Canadian Brass "has elevated the art of the brass quintet to what it is today," according to Livermore Valley Arts officials.

Renowned quintet Canadian Brass will bring their engaging stage show this Sunday afternoon during the holiday weekend. Then five days later, the International Guitar Night tour will be returning to Livermore for the fifth time over the years, featuring guitar masters from three continents in one concert.

There will be an international flavor, instrumentally speaking, at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore over the next week.

Soikkeli also started playing guitar young, at 12 years old in his native Finland, and once he was introduced to the music of Django Reinhardt and other jazz greats a few years later, his musical fate was sealed. He's toured throughout Europe and played at legendary jazz venues in New York City during his blossoming career, LVA officials noted.

Jones, an Australia national currently based in Germany, is an active soloist and chamber musician who recently earned her master's degree in classical guitar performance. "Stephanie is passionate about sharing her music with others and is recognized as an innovative and deeply musical artist," according to LVA.

Guerrero started playing guitar at the age of 11 in his native Spain, and his talent has been growing ever since. "Jesús' natural virtuosity with the instrument and his musical creativity has led to him becoming one of the most sought-after figures of the current flamenco scene, performing with his trio, in duet with his wife Alba Carmona, and also assisting many great singers," LVA reps said.

A native of Winnipeg who later studied jazz at the University of Manitoba and Michigan State University, Gould performed while living in New York City and later became a professor in Toronto, according to LVA officials. Her debut record, "Elegant Traveler", won a Juno Award for Jazz Album of the Year in 2021.

Then on Feb. 24, the International Guitar Night tour is back at the Bankhead. The concert will include Canadian jazz guitarist and vocalist Jocelyn Gould, joined by Flamenco master Jesús Guerrero of Spain, Australian contemporary classical guitarist Stephanie Jones and jazz guitarist Olli Soikkeli of Finland.

Sounds of the globe at the Bankhead

Canadian Brass takes stage Sunday; International Guitar Night follows Feb. 24