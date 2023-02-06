Arts

Black History Month 2023 happenings in the Tri-Valley

A&E events, workshops, panel discussions and more

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

The professional dance group Step Afrika! aims to educate the public and celebrate African movement through their performances. The group will showcase their talents at the Bankhead Theater on Feb. 23. (Photo by Jati Lindsay/Courtesy LVA)

Across the Tri-Valley, various organizations and groups have planned events to honor Black History Month that runs throughout February.

Cheza Nami will present "Moving Together" a series of workshops and performances at the Dublin High School Performing Arts Center. (Contributed photo)

From film screenings to panel discussions to concerts to dance workshops and more, there are events to educate and entertain everyone during the special recognition month.

This Friday and Saturday, the city of Dublin and Cheza Nami will present "Moving Together" to showcase rich cultural dance and drumming performances and workshops. Hosted at the Dublin High School performing arts center, dance workshops are held at various times throughout the weekend ranging from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The dance company will hold the Essence Show on Saturday (Feb. 4) at 7:30 p.m. as their main recital. The production is said to explore the intricacies of culture and music and how different regions express movement to honor their ancestors.

At the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton, "Deep River with Alex Taite" will provide a lecture about African American history, culture and spirituality. It is a one-man show performed by Taite in which he explores community and modern connections from his point of view. The lecture takes place this Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Firehouse will also be hosting "An Afternoon or Evening with Frederick Douglass" on Tuesday (Feb. 7) at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as part of a speaker series co-hosted by the Museum on Main. Douglass will be brought to the stage by scholar-actor Jim Armstead.

Next Thursday (Feb. 9) at 7:30 p.m. guests can watch Cleo Parker Robinson Dance as they present "The Four Journeys" at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. The Bankhead said this performance is meant to honor African Diaspora, champion social justice and celebrate cultural diversity. The show is a ballet that infuses African and Mexican elements of dance, with influences of Asia and Europe as well.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance's "The Four Journeys" is coming to the Bankhead Theater on Feb. 9. (Photo by Martha Wirth/Courtesy LVA)

In San Ramon, the local YMCA group will be hosting the "We Are Black History Family Skate Party'' to bring community members together. Free skate rentals are available, as well as food, raffles and other games. The event takes place on Feb. 11 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at The Golden Skate.

For the second year, the Livermore Public Library will display the art exhibit "The Arthur Wright" for the entirety of Black History Month.

Works in the exhibit are meant to celebrate the African Diaspora. The gallery will be on display from Feb. 1-28. Artists such as Hilda Robinson, Yolonda Patton and others are featured. A reception is planned for Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center Library Art Gallery in Livermore

As part of a tribute performance, Stella Health is set to showcase "The Billie Holiday Project" to honor one of Jazz's most iconic figures. The show will take place Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Firehouse.

On Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Bankhead, guests can watch the music of Sam Cooke come to life from musical talent, Darrian Ford in "The Cooke Book: The Music of Sam Cooke". Ford performs over 20 songs from Cooke's discography, the late artist that inspired so many African-American artists into musical careers. According to Bankhead staff, Ford will perform expanded and re-invigorated arrangements of the original Cooke songs.

Darrian Ford stars in "The Cooke Book: The Music of Sam Cooke" a tribute performance at the Bankhead Theater. (Image courtesy LVA)

Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. the professional dance group Step Afrika! is performing their main recital at the Bankhead Theater. Traditional styles of movement from African and African-American cultures, as well as contemporary dances, will be performed. Step Afrika! Aims to highlight the act of stepping through art and education.

A free screening of the movie "Hidden Figures" will be shown at the Danville Senior Center on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. Senior Center staff encourage adults to come out and celebrate Black History Month with the movie that portrays historical strides made not only for NASA and space exploration but for the African American community.

As part of the Livermore Public Library's Black History Month celebrations, "Black Women Who Create" will take place Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Hosted by author Tina Jones Williams, the online panel focuses on a diverse group of women and the various artistic careers they have. Williams is an award-winning author who champions traditions and history of African American communities.

Organizers said, "The group includes writers, visual artists, educators, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs. Each panel member will share her story, why she chose her current path, challenges, successes, and hopes for the future."

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

