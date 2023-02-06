A place in Pleasanton history

When walking in downtown Pleasanton, people can take in the sight of a number of historic, antique structures -- each one carefully and thoughtfully maintained by their owners.
The Pleasanton Heritage Association, a nonprofit that dedicates itself to preserving that local history, presents awards each year to the most distinguished of these houses. Recipients of the 2022 Heritage Awards were recently honored by the organization.
According to PHA president Linda Garbarino, each winning family received an original colored drawing of their home and a miniature model made by local artist Gary Winter. Winners are also given a replica of the Pleasanton Arch made out of solid chocolate, designed from Gourmet Works on Main Street. Each house is then installed with a bronze plaque from PHA, stating the year it was built.
Garbarino and others of the PHA aim to preserve and organize the historic neighborhoods and structures throughout the city. The group offers a forum to homeowners around Pleasanton, and gives input to residents, developers or city officials.
The annual awards are meant to recognize the most well-kept and aesthetically pleasing of the historic buildings.
Jeff and Renee Perko, owners of a 1900 Victorian-style home at 309 Neal St., received the first award of 2022. Behind it, the home holds a great amount of historical significance for Pleasanton.
The house briefly served as a hospital in the early 1930s until it was purchased by George and Wanda West, who later left it to their daughter Jean Jones. After Jones' death in 2015, the house was donated to the city of Pleasanton.
Revenue from the sale would be bestowed upon the Museum on Main and PHA in a yearly stipend, per Jones' request.
In a statement provided to the Weekly, the PHA has said this structure provides "a distinct example of a Queen Anne cottage in Pleasanton."
A light blue Victorian at 431 St. Mary St., owned by resident Alice Mohr, took the second prize. Built in 1895, the home is a preserved example of a Queen Anne cottage home, according to the PHA.
The third and fourth awards recognize two Craftsman-style homes.
Located at 4444 First St, the home of Mark and Karen Miller, was built in 1910. "It's a distinct example of a two-story home with Craftsman details in Pleasanton," PHA officials said of the house.
Eric Pfuehler and Sara Barth were given the fourth award for their 1922 home at 565 St. Mary St.
For more information about the PHA and its operations, visit its website at Pleasantonheritageassociation.com.
