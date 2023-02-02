Arts

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin appearing at Bankhead

Longtime actress, activist sharing her life story Feb. 16

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 2, 2023, 11:45 pm
Livermore is welcoming an Academy Award-winning performer to the Bankhead Theater stage later this month as "An Evening with Marlee Matlin" marks the latest installment of the 2022-23 Rae Dorough Speaker Series.

Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin is appearing at the Bankhead Theater on Feb. 16. (Photo by Meagan Shuptar/Courtesy LVA)

Matlin, who broke barriers as the first deaf actor to win an Oscar for her performance in "Children of a Lesser God", will share with local audiences about her life, career and efforts as a "staunch advocate for inclusion, acceptance and access," according to Livermore Valley Arts officials. Her presentation on Feb. 16 will be offered in ASL and translated by an interpreter.

"Matlin boldly challenges audiences to endeavor to live a life without judgment of others -- everybody's different, and nobody's perfect. Audiences can expect to come away informed and empowered to make a difference in the world, with the knowledge that we can begin by changing just one person's life," officials said.

Matlin burst onto the scene in Hollywood with her acclaimed performance in "Children of a Lesser God" in 1986, becoming the youngest woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress at 21 years old and being one of the few actresses to win the lead Oscar for her film debut.

Matlin's career has continued in the decades since, notably with memorable roles on television series such as "The West Wing", "Seinfeld", "Picket Fences" and "Law and Order: SVU". In 2021 she co-starred in the movie "CODA", which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

"An Evening with Marlee Matlin" is presented as part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series in partnership with the Livermore Valley Arts at the Bankhead. The series is organized each year to honor the late Dorough, a devoted supporter of cultural events in Livermore.

The event is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. For tickets and more information, visit www.livermorearts.org.

