Livermore Lab's Discovery Center reopens to visitors

After three years of closure due to COVID-19, the Discovery Center at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is reopening to visitors this week.

The center's reopening features facility renovations and a host of new exhibits related to the lab's research programs, as well as the institutional history and community role of the lab, according to a statement from LLNL.

Open to all ages, the Discovery Center supports LLNL's educational outreach initiatives by providing grade school students with hands-on scientific content.

Science education program manager Joanna Albala said visitors will get to "walk through an updated model of the target chamber from the National Ignition Facility, learn more about LLNL's role in the fight against COVID and view an exhibit on our science in space."

Discovery Center staples like pedaling energy bikes and trivia games are also returning. New exhibits visitors can expect include LLNL's CubeSat satellite -- a modular nanosatellite used for optical sensing in low Earth orbit -- and NIFFY, the lab's own wooly mammoth.