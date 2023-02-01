Arts

Livermore Lab's Discovery Center reopens to visitors

In-person 'Fun with Science' field trips for fifth graders also resuming

by Livermore Vine staff

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2023, 4:55 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Two students stand inside a model of the National Ignition Facility target chamber inside the Discovery Center. (Photo by Garry McLeod/LLNL)

After three years of closure due to COVID-19, the Discovery Center at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is reopening to visitors this week.

The center's reopening features facility renovations and a host of new exhibits related to the lab's research programs, as well as the institutional history and community role of the lab, according to a statement from LLNL.

Open to all ages, the Discovery Center supports LLNL's educational outreach initiatives by providing grade school students with hands-on scientific content.

Science education program manager Joanna Albala said visitors will get to "walk through an updated model of the target chamber from the National Ignition Facility, learn more about LLNL's role in the fight against COVID and view an exhibit on our science in space."

Discovery Center staples like pedaling energy bikes and trivia games are also returning. New exhibits visitors can expect include LLNL's CubeSat satellite -- a modular nanosatellite used for optical sensing in low Earth orbit -- and NIFFY, the lab's own wooly mammoth.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Discovery Center also will resume in-person "Fun with Science" field trips. The popular fifth grade excursion introduces students to the science behind NIF, the world's largest and most energetic laser system.

"Aligned with the California Next Generation Science Standards for fifth grade, students will delve into the concepts of light, lasers, optics and physics through demonstrations, hands-on activities and science displays," Albala said.

Field trips are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. Registration is required. For those unable to attend or participate in person, the virtual Discovery Center and videos of "Fun with Science" are available online.

The Discovery Center will be open for visits Mondays through Fridays, from noon to 4 p.m., starting this Wednesday (Feb. 1). Further information on the Discovery Center and its offerings can be found at www.llnl.gov.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Livermore Lab's Discovery Center reopens to visitors

In-person 'Fun with Science' field trips for fifth graders also resuming

by Livermore Vine staff /

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2023, 4:55 am

After three years of closure due to COVID-19, the Discovery Center at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is reopening to visitors this week.

The center's reopening features facility renovations and a host of new exhibits related to the lab's research programs, as well as the institutional history and community role of the lab, according to a statement from LLNL.

Open to all ages, the Discovery Center supports LLNL's educational outreach initiatives by providing grade school students with hands-on scientific content.

Science education program manager Joanna Albala said visitors will get to "walk through an updated model of the target chamber from the National Ignition Facility, learn more about LLNL's role in the fight against COVID and view an exhibit on our science in space."

Discovery Center staples like pedaling energy bikes and trivia games are also returning. New exhibits visitors can expect include LLNL's CubeSat satellite -- a modular nanosatellite used for optical sensing in low Earth orbit -- and NIFFY, the lab's own wooly mammoth.

The Discovery Center also will resume in-person "Fun with Science" field trips. The popular fifth grade excursion introduces students to the science behind NIF, the world's largest and most energetic laser system.

"Aligned with the California Next Generation Science Standards for fifth grade, students will delve into the concepts of light, lasers, optics and physics through demonstrations, hands-on activities and science displays," Albala said.

Field trips are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. Registration is required. For those unable to attend or participate in person, the virtual Discovery Center and videos of "Fun with Science" are available online.

The Discovery Center will be open for visits Mondays through Fridays, from noon to 4 p.m., starting this Wednesday (Feb. 1). Further information on the Discovery Center and its offerings can be found at www.llnl.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.