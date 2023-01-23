'Imagination Expressed' spotlights Pleasanton Art League talent

A returning exhibit on display in downtown Pleasanton is showcasing the city's most prominent and eclectic artists, from jewelry makers to painters to photographers and more.
Known as "Imagination Expressed", the exhibition is a collection of work from members of the Pleasanton Art League. For the 15th year, the showcase is hosted at the Museum on Main -- free and open to all visitors, running now through March 25.
"Every time we host 'Imagination Expressed' it's a little different than the last," museum curator Ken MacLennan said. "The mix of artists shifts, established PAL members experiment with new techniques and media, and new talents show for the first time."
"These artists are part of the community and the work they do is part of the cultural history that people of Pleasanton and the Tri-Valley are making even as we speak," MacLennan added.
Guests can see a variety of artistic mediums, including paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics and others. Each piece is available for purchase through the art organization.
"Imagination Expressed" has proven over time that it is a staple, not only of the artistic community but of the greater Pleasanton community as well.
"It's always been a pretty popular show and I think that blend of the familiar and the new is a significant part of its appeal," MacLennan said. "New works by artists people know they like, plus the likelihood of discovering new favorites. I know that's a big draw for me as well as for a lot of our visitors."
Select artists will host demonstrations in support of the exhibit and museum. This year, 10 artists will be appearing to discuss their work and methods with the public through the gallery's run -- with dates and subjects to come.
MacLennon discussed how "Imagination Expressed" offers mutual benefits to both the art league and the museum as co-hosts.
"Partnering with PAL every year gives both organizations opportunities to extend their reach and make connections with audiences who don't necessarily encounter them in the usual course of their lives," he said.
An opening reception was held last weekend. To learn more about the showing, visit www.pal-art.com or www.museumonmain.org.
