'Imagination Expressed' spotlights Pleasanton Art League talent

A returning exhibit on display in downtown Pleasanton is showcasing the city's most prominent and eclectic artists, from jewelry makers to painters to photographers and more.

Acrylic "Markley Canyon" by Nancy Roberts at the Museum on Main exhibit. Peggy Magovern's "Dolly" in colored pencil is displayed as part of "Imagination Expressed" in Pleasanton. Janeen Heath's "Dancing Horse" is a piece in the medium of pyrography.

Known as "Imagination Expressed", the exhibition is a collection of work from members of the Pleasanton Art League. For the 15th year, the showcase is hosted at the Museum on Main -- free and open to all visitors, running now through March 25.

"Every time we host 'Imagination Expressed' it's a little different than the last," museum curator Ken MacLennan said. "The mix of artists shifts, established PAL members experiment with new techniques and media, and new talents show for the first time."

"These artists are part of the community and the work they do is part of the cultural history that people of Pleasanton and the Tri-Valley are making even as we speak," MacLennan added.

Guests can see a variety of artistic mediums, including paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics and others. Each piece is available for purchase through the art organization.