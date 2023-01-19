Encore Players to present ancient Greek play 'Lysistrata'

"This play highlights the fact that those who are marginalized still hold power, and can use their strengths to better the world," Muldoon said. "Also, that sex is hilarious."

The story follows Lysistrata, a woman of Athens, who becomes tired of the constant wars in Greece and the surrounding regions. She then devises a plan to unite the women of Greece in protest of the ongoing conflicts: They agree to withhold sex from the men of the nation until a peace treaty is reached.

For the first show of 2023, they are presenting "Lysistrata" based on the Greek play by Aristophanes and adapted by San Francisco playwright Will Huddleston.

"In addition to our main stage productions usually twice a year, we also partner with the library to produce informative and fun programs, which don't need to be memorized or rehearsed as much," Muldoon said.

"Encore has grown to include actors of all ages, but the mission is to choose works that give senior actors more opportunities," Muldoon told the Weekly. "We feel it's important for all of us, as we age, to stay active in the arts. Encore is dedicated to that goal."

Initially founded in 2014, Encore Players maintains the goal of providing a more inclusive theater community. While they accept performers from all demographics, Encore Players focuses on including senior performers and creatives.

"I love that women take control of the men by taking control of their bodies, and that the men realize if they want peace at home, it will lead to peace between factions," added Muldoon, who is not only a producer of the "Lysistrata" show but acts in it as well.

"We had a hard time casting and finding actors," McCannon said. "In Encore Players, even though they accept all ages, they really try to include senior actors in their productions. I would really like to see more senior actors get involved."

McCannon's background stems from performing, although she is an experienced play director. She explained that directing "Lysistrata" has been challenging due to the lack of older performers auditioning.

"War is bad; peace is always what we should strive for. Even though it's a comedy, that's the main thing that I wanted to get across," she said.

The partnership allows Encore Players to create roles for those who aren't comfortable memorizing, have limited mobility or otherwise aren't comfortable performing in a fully staged production.

Due to the nature of the storyline, the theater company has recommended that viewer discretion be advised for anyone under the age of 16.

"Although it's a comedy, this play takes on some serious issues and shows that when people band together with a common purpose they can make positive change happen," Shoemaker said. "I hope audiences will have a few good laughs during the show and reflect afterward on how important it is to stand up for the things they believe in."

"This is my first show with this great group of people," Shoemaker said. "I love community theater and am always looking for productions I can be part of that are within my geographics."

"That's something that I really wanted to push, there's good community theater in the Tri-Valley and it needs to be supported," she said.

"It's important for this community to include senior actors," McCannon added. "I'm a senior citizen and for me it's something that gives me a purpose or something to do, that brings fulfillment to my life."

Encore Players to present ancient Greek play 'Lysistrata'

Production places emphasis on senior performers