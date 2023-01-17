Arts

Tri-Valley residents set to perform in upcoming 'Seussical the Musical' production

Play staged at Cal State East Bay for next two weekends

by Christian Trujano / Pleasanton Weekly

Cast members of the upcoming Royal Theater Academy production of Seussical the Musical pose for a photo after rehearsal. (Photo courtesy of Royal Theater Academy)

Get ready to see some of your Tri-Valley friends and neighbors dress up as several notable Dr. Seuss characters in the upcoming Royal Theater Academy production of "Seussical the Musical".

The musical extravaganza features some of the famous author's most notable characters as the Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton the Elephant discovering a speck of dust that contains the Who's, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too much.

Royal Theater Academy artistic director Trenton Torain, told the Weekly that families of all ages from all over Pleasanton and Dublin will be featured in the production -- he said roughly 30 of them are specifically from Pleasanton.

"The rehearsals are a way for all participants young and old to escape the craziness of the outside world," Torain said. "The families involved both performing in the play but also the families who are involved with set builds and other aspects of this five-month journey each new production brings all of us closer together and builds a tight knit community."

The Royal Theater Academy, which is located in Livermore, is a family-based community educational theater program "dedicated to providing a safe, loving environment for students of all ages, to grow their passion, love and skill for the performing arts," according to its website.

Torain said that the over 60 actors and their families are excited to share with the community the result of 5 months of rehearsals.

"(The) Royal Theater Academy production of 'Seussical the Musical' is filled with colorful characters both from the Jungle of Nool and Whoville, a great cast of actors and singers and dancers that will most surely bring a smile to everybody who watches," Torain said.

The show will take place at the California State University, East Bay for the next two weekends starting this Saturday (Jan. 21) at 2 p.m. with a second showing featuring the second cast at 7 p.m.

After the 2 p.m. showing on Sunday, the next scheduled shows will be the following Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and that Sunday at 2 p.m., which will be the last show.

Tickets for the musical are $25 per person and can be purchased at the site below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seussical-the-musical-clover-cast-tickets-459087662557?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Christian Trujano
 
Christian Trujano, a Bay Area native and San Jose State alum, joined Embarcadero Media in May 2022 following his graduation. He is an award-winning student journalist who has covered stories in San Jose ranging from crime to higher education. Read more >>

