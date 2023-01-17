Tri-Valley residents set to perform in upcoming 'Seussical the Musical' production

Get ready to see some of your Tri-Valley friends and neighbors dress up as several notable Dr. Seuss characters in the upcoming Royal Theater Academy production of "Seussical the Musical".

The musical extravaganza features some of the famous author's most notable characters as the Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton the Elephant discovering a speck of dust that contains the Who's, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too much.

Royal Theater Academy artistic director Trenton Torain, told the Weekly that families of all ages from all over Pleasanton and Dublin will be featured in the production -- he said roughly 30 of them are specifically from Pleasanton.

"The rehearsals are a way for all participants young and old to escape the craziness of the outside world," Torain said. "The families involved both performing in the play but also the families who are involved with set builds and other aspects of this five-month journey each new production brings all of us closer together and builds a tight knit community."

The Royal Theater Academy, which is located in Livermore, is a family-based community educational theater program "dedicated to providing a safe, loving environment for students of all ages, to grow their passion, love and skill for the performing arts," according to its website.