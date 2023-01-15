With recent book, Bay Area author and physician reflects on life as a parent and her work as an abortion doctor

"I think in general people have this misconception that women going in to an abortion clinic are kind of careless, or clueless, or naive ... and that the clinic is full of people who are dejected and ashamed. It could not be farther from the truth," she said. Yes, there are plenty of moments of pain, sadness, and difficulty, but there is also empowerment.

Her book came together a few years ago, in the early months of her newborn daughter's life, as Henneberg reflected over many of the experiences and feelings she'd written about in her journal during her medical residency and beyond. She began recognizing common themes, "all about mothers, all about this same ambivalence I had during my training — not just whether to keep going but whether I could be a mom, whether I wanted to be a mom — the stories, they all already existed in my notebook," she said.

In her new memoir, "Boundless: An Abortion Doctor Becomes a Mother," author Christine Henneberg ponders the concept of choice — from her own career decisions and journey toward motherhood to the importance of trusting the choices of her patients — and how to reconcile a need for boundaries with the boundless love and dedication of parenthood. Though it's a deeply personal book, Henneberg also beautifully recounts many stories of patients, family members, friends and colleagues that have stuck with her over the years, from harrowing to heartwarming (and sometimes both at once).

"I certainly have strong feelings about the women who are stuck in other states who we will never see, who are so stuck they can't really access any solution. For so many women it was so hard for them to get an abortion already," she said. "And I think about my colleagues in other states who trained to do the work that I do, who can't do it any more."

As a California-based doctor, Henneberg has not seen much change to her day-to-day clinical work since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June 2022 that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and denied the constitutional right to abortion, although she said she does now see more patients from out of state.

"I really love meeting a woman in a place and a time in her life when she has every reason to feel anxious, afraid or certain that she's going to be treated poorly. To meet her and say, 'I completely trust you. I'm going to treat you with all the dignity and respect you deserve and keep you safe,'" she said. "Really trusting her with her life and her body, I think that is not something that women get — especially pregnant women — very often."

"We're so proud to be there helping women through these difficult decisions," she said. "It's very rewarding work that we take a lot of pride in. Women leave the clinic carried to some extent on that pride they feel from the good care they've received there."

"He knew very much the complexities of his and my relationship and how we loved each other and pushed each other very hard," Henneberg said. "I don't think there's anything in the book that would have surprised him."

The structure of "Boundless" follows Henneberg's pregnancy leading up to the birth of her first child, interspersed with memories from her childhood and personal life as well as her medical work. In addition to her evolving thoughts about motherhood, she reflects on her relationship with her husband, his close-knit family, and her own parents, including the sometimes fraught connection with her father, who died nearly three years ago.

"I really identify more with my patients. I empathize with them," she said. "They make decisions for what's best for their families. I understand the complexity of that choice, of that decision, much better than before."

While becoming a mother has not changed Henneberg's commitment to abortion work, it has had an impact on how she relates to the women in her care, especially to the many who already have children and are making a decision on ending a subsequent pregnancy.

When her two children are older, she hopes to travel to help provide care in states like Kansas, where abortion clinics are facing an influx of patients from neighboring states, and engage in more activist work. "I think about what's happening in the rest of the country a lot," she said.

"I'm always writing about abortion stories because there are so many of them," she said. "I hope to help people understand what's at stake and how complicated it can be."

The experience "really opened my eyes to public health and poverty," she said, particularly in regards to women's health, and she was inspired by the work of Paul Farmer, the late physician and co-founder of the nonprofit Partners in Health, as well other writer-doctors. "I knew it was possible," she said of combining medicine and writing. She earned a bachelor's degree in English and creative writing from Pomona College, then completed the UC Berkeley-UCSF Joint Medical Program.

"For someone who liked to read, Palo Alto was the perfect place to grow up," she said. Her love of writing soon followed her love of reading. At age 14, in fact, she won the Palo Alto Weekly's annual Short Story Contest ("She writes compulsively," her mother told this news organization at the time).

From a young age, Henneberg always dreamed of being a writer. She was raised in Palo Alto and fondly recalls many happy days spent visiting the former downtown bookshop, If Wishes Were Horses, and the Palo Alto Children's Library, where she spending hours reading in its Secret Garden.

With recent book, Bay Area author and physician reflects on life as a parent and her work as an abortion doctor