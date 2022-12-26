Museum on Main announces 2023 Speaker Series lineup

Museum on Main has announced the lineup for its 2023 Ed Kinney Speaker Series, the 14th season of shows highlighting historical figures to be hosted at Pleasanton's own performance and cultural hub, the Firehouse Arts Center.
From January through October, the "An Afternoon or Evening With ..." series will feature 10 individual performances. In-person shows will take place at the Firehouse at 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton, with virtual viewings available afterward.
"People have been clamoring to find out who will be visiting Pleasanton for the 2023 speaker series," said Rachel Brickell, series coordinator and director of education for the museum.
"We have an exciting lineup for 2023, including Chautauqua actors and other performers portraying famous historical individuals such as courageous suffragist Alice Paul, powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass, iconic singer Cass Elliot, fearless pilot Chuck Yeager and brilliant author Mary Shelley," Brickell added.
According to the museum, tickets for the series typically sell out quickly, with last year's series welcoming over 3,000 guests. The museum has said that many general entrance tickets are still currently available for both the afternoon and evening performances.
The museum will also host a remote option available for the shows, titled "A Virtual Viewing".
"With demand so high, we recommend attendees purchase tickets well in advance," said Brickell. "If an in-person performance is sold-out, we offer a virtual viewing a week after the in-person performance. This ensures more people have a chance to experience the performance."
Museum members were able to purchase tickets ahead of general sale times, only general admission tickets are now on sale.
Prices for admission vary, with tickets costing $25 and discounted options open for $20 for seniors and students.
Renditions of the shows will incorporate a performance style known as Chautauqua.
"Chautauqua performances are a unique way for people, young and old alike, to engage with history," said Sarah Schaefer, the museum's executive director. "The performance style links acting and scholarship together to bring historical characters to life on stage."
She explained how Chautauqua performers will be giving a monologue in their characters and then host a question-and-answer period while still in character.
Live performances are held on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Virtual viewings are made possible at a later date of the initial show. Additional information on tickets, the series and the museum are available on the Museum on Main website, museumonmain.org.
2023 'An Afternoon or Evening with...' show schedule
* Golda Meir: Jan. 10 (Jan. 17 virtual)
* Frederick Douglass: Feb. 7 (Feb. 14)
* Robert F. Kennedy: March 28 (April 4)
* Nikola Tesla: April 18 (April 25)
* Robert Frost: May 9 (May 16)
* Alice Paul: June 13 (June 20)
* Cass Elliot: July 25 (Aug. 1)
* Chuck Yeager: Aug. 15 (Aug. 22)
* Winston Churchill: Sep. 19 (Sep. 26)
* Mary Shelley: Oct. 3 (Oct. 10).
