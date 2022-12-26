Museum on Main announces 2023 Speaker Series lineup

Museum on Main has announced the lineup for its 2023 Ed Kinney Speaker Series, the 14th season of shows highlighting historical figures to be hosted at Pleasanton's own performance and cultural hub, the Firehouse Arts Center.

From January through October, the "An Afternoon or Evening With ..." series will feature 10 individual performances. In-person shows will take place at the Firehouse at 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton, with virtual viewings available afterward.

"People have been clamoring to find out who will be visiting Pleasanton for the 2023 speaker series," said Rachel Brickell, series coordinator and director of education for the museum.

"We have an exciting lineup for 2023, including Chautauqua actors and other performers portraying famous historical individuals such as courageous suffragist Alice Paul, powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass, iconic singer Cass Elliot, fearless pilot Chuck Yeager and brilliant author Mary Shelley," Brickell added.

According to the museum, tickets for the series typically sell out quickly, with last year's series welcoming over 3,000 guests. The museum has said that many general entrance tickets are still currently available for both the afternoon and evening performances.