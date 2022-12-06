'The Nutcracker' onstage at the Bankhead

An upcoming series of shows at the Bankhead Theater is set to showcase the classic holiday two-act ballet, "The Nutcracker". Performed by local performing arts group, Valley Dance Theatre, the show highlights the magic of Christmas and child-like joy.

Audience members will be able to enjoy the iconic ballet story accompanied by the dance company's own pit orchestra musicians. Show dates on the stage in downtown Livermore begin this Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 10-11) and continue through Dec. 16-18, at alternating time slots.

Valley Dance Theatre was originally founded in 1980 by Betsy Hausburg and Penny Tomasello with the intention of providing creative, affordable and quality dancing opportunities to performers in the area. Yearly, the company and its orchestra present two separate full-length productions.

Mark Gervase is a longtime member of the dance company. This year he will be the show's new Drosselmeyer, a character who is the Nutcracker Prince's uncle.

"It's wonderful to be a part of a dance company like this, I'm happy to be participating," Gervase said. "The mission really is to enrich and encourage our performers and create a welcoming atmosphere for them to present their artistic abilities."