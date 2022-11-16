Ceremony marks start of work on Dublin Cultural Arts Center

Dublin's former police headquarters is set to be repurposed as a cultural, artistic and educational hub for residents and community members.

Recently, city leaders met to declare a milestone for the project -- a groundbreaking to mark the first day of construction for the renovations.

Wielding sledgehammers, the Dublin City Council and other officials participated in the event for the new center. The once-longtime home of Dublin Police Services will be transformed into a 13,000-square-foot arts and culture center that is expected to open in 2024.

For the past several years, officials had recognized the need for a cultural network facility in Dublin, according to city communications manager Shari Jackman.

"Beginning back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, long-range strategic planning always identified a Cultural Art Center as something meant for Dublin," Jackman told the Weekly. "When conversations began about a new facility being built for Dublin Police Services, a location was finally identified for the future Cultural Arts Center."